Club, a Next-Generation Social Platform for Creators, Officially Launches Mobile App

Founded by the team behind Kick and Stake, Club combines creator monetization, discovery, and community in one platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club, a next-generation social media platform built to help creators grow, engage, and monetize their audiences, today officially launched its brand and mobile app following a successful beta period. The launch comes as Club surpasses 100k beta members in under two months through entirely organic growth, with no sustained marketing efforts to date, underscoring growing demand for a more flexible and transparent model for creator income.

Co-founded by Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, the team behind Kick and Stake, in addition to Henrik Pohlmann, Club gives creators more control over how they earn by bringing subscriptions, Club Cash, tipping, content unlocks, paid direct engagement, and built-in discovery together in one platform. Unlike traditional social platforms that often require creators to rely on external monetization tools, Club enables creators to build sustainable businesses directly from their audiences.

The company's long-term ambition is reflected in its acquisition of Club.com, a premium one-word domain purchased for $10 million. The name reinforces Club's core belief that creators are not simply accumulating followers; they are building dedicated communities.

"Creators deserve a platform that supports their success," said Bijan Tehrani, Co-Founder of Club. "With the official launch of Club and its app, it's now easier than ever for creators to build lasting businesses around the audiences they've worked hard to grow."

The mobile app will deliver a 1:1 experience with Club's current web platform, which has been operating under beta, giving creators and members access to the same core functionality across devices. It will also include access to Communities, one of Club's biggest launches since the platform itself, and a foundation for where the product is headed. As Club's first major push as a social media platform, Communities introduces a new way for users to engage. Designed to become increasingly customizable and collaborative, Communities gives creators and members more flexible ways to build spaces for direct engagement. Early engagement is strong, with one community surpassing 30K members and the platform seeing high retention overall, currently retaining 90% of creators after account creation.

"Club is built to close that gap by giving creators the tools to be discovered, connect directly with their communities, and generate meaningful income from their work," said Henrik Pohlmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Club.

The launch represents a major step in Club's broader vision to build a creator-first social platform centered on authentic engagement and community. Future updates will expand customization, achievements, and participation across the platform while continuing to prioritize creator discovery, monetization, and direct audience connection. To join, please visit Club.com to follow, chat, and subscribe or download the Club app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Club

Club is a next-generation creator platform where creators post content and get paid for it. Combining subscriptions, tipping, premium content, and direct engagement tools with built-in discovery, Club enables creators to grow their audience and monetize in one place. Unlike traditional platforms, Club empowers creators to generate revenue directly from their audience while maintaining full control over how they earn. Founded by the team behind Kick and Stake, Club is designed to create a more transparent, flexible, and scalable model for creator income, helping turn audiences into sustainable businesses. For more information, please visit Club.com.

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SOURCE Club