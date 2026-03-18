Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

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Travelzoo

Mar 18, 2026, 18:13 ET

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $1599—ADULTS-ONLY ARUBA VACATION W/FLIGHTS
    Enjoy the white sand and turquoise water of Palm Beach with this six-night getaway. Package includes roundtrip flights from Canada, beachfront accommodations, transfers, taxes and fees.
  • $272—CAPE BRETON LUXURY VACATION RENTAL
    Take in the dramatic coastal scenery from a cottage with oceanview hot tub and patio. We save 30% on stays this spring or fall.

  • $482—TOFINO 3-NIGHT VACATION RENTAL
    Explore the rugged charm of Vancouver Island's west coast during whale-watching season. Reserve a cozy condo for two or upgrade to a home for up to six guests.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto
+1 437 866 8540
[email protected] 

SOURCE Travelzoo

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