Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Travelzoo

Jul 28, 2026, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $23.2 million, down 3% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating loss of $2.8 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating loss of $2.1 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $(1.7) million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.21)

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue was $23.2 million, down 3% from $23.9 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.1 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

During Q2, international conflicts created uncertainty among advertisers and travelers. All of Travelzoo's business segments were negatively impacted. Management considers this a temporary effect. In Q2, we continued to invest significantly in growing Club Members and accelerated the shift towards recurring membership revenues. Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. In Q2, the number of renewals of memberships jumped to the highest ever. Going forward, we expect renewals of memberships to further increase because of a growing base of members. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net Loss attributable to Travelzoo was $2.1 million for Q2 2026, or $(0.21) per share, compared with $0.12 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes stock option expenses ($684,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $15.7 million. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $1.5 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $2.8 million or 17% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $6.2 million. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $1.2 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to operating loss of $0.9, or 14% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.3 million. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $34,000, compared to operating profit of $156,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $17,000. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $35,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $10,000 for Q2 2026. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for Q2 2026. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach
Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes
The reported income tax benefit for Q2 2026 was $(382,000).

Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $7.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $(1.7) million.

Deferred revenue increased because membership fees are earned over the subscription period. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q2 2026, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead
For Q3 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue growth. We also expect revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we grow Club Members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are likely.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time—in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues

$      23,208

$      23,906

$      47,481

$      47,046

Cost of revenues

7,104

5,163

12,340

9,335

Gross profit

16,104

18,743

35,141

37,711

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing

13,734

11,483

24,850

21,708

Product development

602

698

1,266

1,332

General and administrative

4,530

4,502

8,343

8,807

Total operating expenses

18,866

16,683

34,459

31,847

Operating income (loss)

(2,762)

2,060

682

5,864

Other income, net

274

161

270

790

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,488)

2,221

952

6,654

Income tax expense (benefit)

(382)

740

561

1,912

Net income (loss)

(2,106)

1,481

391

4,742

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

30

79

51

172

Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo

$       (2,136)

$        1,402

$           340

$        4,570








Net income (loss) per share—basic

$         (0.21)

$          0.13

$          0.03

$          0.39








Net income (loss) per share—diluted

$         (0.21)

$          0.12

$          0.03

$          0.38








Shares used in per share calculation—basic

10,319

11,139

10,577

11,617

Shares used in per share calculation—diluted

10,319

11,505

10,658

12,088

 

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$            6,838

$          10,007

Accounts receivable, net

14,543

10,723

Prepaid income taxes

1,827

1,364

Prepaid expenses and other

2,064

1,302

Total current assets

25,272

23,396

Deposits and other

193

166

Deferred tax assets

4,744

4,202

Restricted cash

754

756

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,334

4,047

Property and equipment, net

132

231

Intangible assets, net

1,450

1,450

Goodwill

10,944

10,944

Total assets

$          47,823

$          45,192

Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$            7,811

$           7,761

Merchant payables

10,723

11,665

Accrued expenses and other

5,544

3,926

Deferred revenue

13,400

8,728

Income tax payable

71

279

Operating lease liabilities

2,026

1,811

Total current liabilities

39,575

34,170

Long-term tax liability

10,770

9,260

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,074

4,184

Total liabilities

54,419

47,614

Common stock

102

109

Tax indemnification

(9,537)

(9,537)

Retained earnings

3,105

7,243

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,410)

(5,331)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)

(11,740)

(7,516)

Non-controlling interest

5,144

5,094

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(6,596)

(2,422)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          47,823

$          45,192

 

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$       (2,106)

$        1,481

$           391

$        4,742

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

54

106

110

182

Stock-based compensation

684

339

719

708

Deferred income tax

(728)

1

(753)

5

Net foreign currency effects

(24)

(188)

52

(295)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve

(157)

(83)

(146)

124

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(1,039)

1,309

(3,857)

1,743

Prepaid income taxes

(322)

301

(575)

238

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

1,008

277

(521)

(144)

Accounts payable

(492)

(36)

18

(180)

Merchant payables

(2,723)

(2,790)

(814)

(4,441)

Accrued expenses and other

1,179

975

1,733

1,842

Deferred revenue

2,780

478

4,763

1,720

Income tax payable

(57)

(1,058)

(121)

(2,007)

Other liabilities

276

188

1,186

345

Net cash (used) provided by operating activities

(1,667)

1,300

2,185

4,582

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of property and equipment

(6)

(14)

(14)

(34)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6)

(14)

(14)

(34)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Repurchase of common stock

(1,938)

(2,500)

(5,205)

(11,418)

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards


(104)


(104)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,938)

(2,604)

(5,205)

(11,522)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(122)

289

(137)

432

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,733)

(1,029)

(3,171)

(6,542)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

11,325

12,227

10,763

17,740

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$        7,592

$      11,198

$        7,592

$      11,198

 

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2026

Travelzoo
North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$     15,548

$       6,376

$       1,267

$            17

$        23,208

Intersegment revenues

131

(139)

8


Total net revenues

15,679

6,237

1,275

17

23,208

Sales and marketing expenses

8,307

4,821

606


13,734

Other expenses

8,866

2,615

703

52

12,236

Operating profit (loss)

(1,494)

(1,199)

(34)

(35)

(2,762)

Other income, net







274

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes







(2,488)










Three months ended June 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$     15,737

$       6,740

$       1,410

$            19

$        23,906

Intersegment revenues

395

(355)

(40)


Total net revenues

16,132

6,385

1,370

19

23,906

Sales and marketing expenses

6,453

4,427

603


11,483

Other expenses

6,861

2,841

611

50

10,363

Operating profit (loss)

2,818

(883)

156

(31)

2,060

Other income, net







161

Income from operations before income taxes







2,221










Six months ended June 30, 2026

Travelzoo
North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$     30,875

$     13,961

$       2,611

$            34

$        47,481

Intersegment revenues

473

(448)

(25)


Total net revenues

31,348

13,513

2,586

34

47,481

Sales and marketing expenses

14,310

9,342

1,198


24,850

Other expenses

15,285

5,091

1,470

103

21,949

Operating profit (loss)

1,753

(920)

(82)

(69)

682

Other income, net







270

Income from operations before income taxes







952










Six months ended June 30, 2025

Travelzoo
North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$     30,567

$     13,710

$       2,733

$            36

$        47,046

Intersegment revenues

693

(613)

(80)


Total net revenues

31,260

13,097

2,653

36

47,046

Sales and marketing expenses

12,153

8,329

1,226


21,708

Other expenses

12,695

5,423

1,259

97

19,474

Operating profit (loss)

6,412

(655)

168

(61)

5,864

Other income, net







790

Income from operations before income taxes







6,654

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP operating expense

$      18,866

$      16,683

$      34,459

$      31,847

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization of intangibles (A)


16


42

Stock option expenses (B)

684

339

719

709

Severance-related expenses (C)


6

15

227

Non-GAAP operating expense

18,182

16,322

33,725

30,869








GAAP operating income (loss)

(2,762)

2,060

682

5,864

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

684

361

734

978

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

(2,078)

2,421

1,416

6,842

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Travelzoo

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