Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $23.2 million, down 3% year-over-year

Consolidated operating loss of $2.8 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating loss of $2.1 million

Cash flow from operations of $(1.7) million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.21)

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Consolidated revenue was $23.2 million, down 3% from $23.9 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $23.1 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

During Q2, international conflicts created uncertainty among advertisers and travelers. All of Travelzoo's business segments were negatively impacted. Management considers this a temporary effect. In Q2, we continued to invest significantly in growing Club Members and accelerated the shift towards recurring membership revenues. Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. In Q2, the number of renewals of memberships jumped to the highest ever. Going forward, we expect renewals of memberships to further increase because of a growing base of members. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net Loss attributable to Travelzoo was $2.1 million for Q2 2026, or $(0.21) per share, compared with $0.12 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.1 million. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes stock option expenses ($684,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $15.7 million. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $1.5 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $2.8 million or 17% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue decreased 2% year-over-year to $6.2 million. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $1.2 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to operating loss of $0.9, or 14% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.3 million. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $34,000, compared to operating profit of $156,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $17,000. Operating loss for Q2 2026 was $35,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $10,000 for Q2 2026. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for Q2 2026. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes

The reported income tax benefit for Q2 2026 was $(382,000).

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $7.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $(1.7) million.

Deferred revenue increased because membership fees are earned over the subscription period. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q2 2026, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue growth. We also expect revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we grow Club Members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are likely.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time—in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues $ 23,208

$ 23,906

$ 47,481

$ 47,046 Cost of revenues 7,104

5,163

12,340

9,335 Gross profit 16,104

18,743

35,141

37,711 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 13,734

11,483

24,850

21,708 Product development 602

698

1,266

1,332 General and administrative 4,530

4,502

8,343

8,807 Total operating expenses 18,866

16,683

34,459

31,847 Operating income (loss) (2,762)

2,060

682

5,864 Other income, net 274

161

270

790 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,488)

2,221

952

6,654 Income tax expense (benefit) (382)

740

561

1,912 Net income (loss) (2,106)

1,481

391

4,742 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 30

79

51

172 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ (2,136)

$ 1,402

$ 340

$ 4,570















Net income (loss) per share—basic $ (0.21)

$ 0.13

$ 0.03

$ 0.39















Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ (0.21)

$ 0.12

$ 0.03

$ 0.38















Shares used in per share calculation—basic 10,319

11,139

10,577

11,617 Shares used in per share calculation—diluted 10,319

11,505

10,658

12,088

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,838

$ 10,007 Accounts receivable, net 14,543

10,723 Prepaid income taxes 1,827

1,364 Prepaid expenses and other 2,064

1,302 Total current assets 25,272

23,396 Deposits and other 193

166 Deferred tax assets 4,744

4,202 Restricted cash 754

756 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,334

4,047 Property and equipment, net 132

231 Intangible assets, net 1,450

1,450 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 47,823

$ 45,192 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 7,811

$ 7,761 Merchant payables 10,723

11,665 Accrued expenses and other 5,544

3,926 Deferred revenue 13,400

8,728 Income tax payable 71

279 Operating lease liabilities 2,026

1,811 Total current liabilities 39,575

34,170 Long-term tax liability 10,770

9,260 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,074

4,184 Total liabilities 54,419

47,614 Common stock 102

109 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Retained earnings 3,105

7,243 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,410)

(5,331) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit) (11,740)

(7,516) Non-controlling interest 5,144

5,094 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (6,596)

(2,422) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,823

$ 45,192

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (2,106)

$ 1,481

$ 391

$ 4,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 54

106

110

182 Stock-based compensation 684

339

719

708 Deferred income tax (728)

1

(753)

5 Net foreign currency effects (24)

(188)

52

(295) Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve (157)

(83)

(146)

124 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,039)

1,309

(3,857)

1,743 Prepaid income taxes (322)

301

(575)

238 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 1,008

277

(521)

(144) Accounts payable (492)

(36)

18

(180) Merchant payables (2,723)

(2,790)

(814)

(4,441) Accrued expenses and other 1,179

975

1,733

1,842 Deferred revenue 2,780

478

4,763

1,720 Income tax payable (57)

(1,058)

(121)

(2,007) Other liabilities 276

188

1,186

345 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (1,667)

1,300

2,185

4,582 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (6)

(14)

(14)

(34) Net cash used in investing activities (6)

(14)

(14)

(34) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (1,938)

(2,500)

(5,205)

(11,418) Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards —

(104)

—

(104) Net cash used in financing activities (1,938)

(2,604)

(5,205)

(11,522) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (122)

289

(137)

432 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,733)

(1,029)

(3,171)

(6,542) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,325

12,227

10,763

17,740 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,592

$ 11,198

$ 7,592

$ 11,198

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 15,548

$ 6,376

$ 1,267

$ 17

$ 23,208 Intersegment revenues 131

(139)

8

—

— Total net revenues 15,679

6,237

1,275

17

23,208 Sales and marketing expenses 8,307

4,821

606

—

13,734 Other expenses 8,866

2,615

703

52

12,236 Operating profit (loss) (1,494)

(1,199)

(34)

(35)

(2,762) Other income, net















274 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes















(2,488)



















Three months ended June 30, 2025 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 15,737

$ 6,740

$ 1,410

$ 19

$ 23,906 Intersegment revenues 395

(355)

(40)

—

— Total net revenues 16,132

6,385

1,370

19

23,906 Sales and marketing expenses 6,453

4,427

603

—

11,483 Other expenses 6,861

2,841

611

50

10,363 Operating profit (loss) 2,818

(883)

156

(31)

2,060 Other income, net















161 Income from operations before income taxes















2,221



















Six months ended June 30, 2026 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 30,875

$ 13,961

$ 2,611

$ 34

$ 47,481 Intersegment revenues 473

(448)

(25)

—

— Total net revenues 31,348

13,513

2,586

34

47,481 Sales and marketing expenses 14,310

9,342

1,198

—

24,850 Other expenses 15,285

5,091

1,470

103

21,949 Operating profit (loss) 1,753

(920)

(82)

(69)

682 Other income, net















270 Income from operations before income taxes















952



















Six months ended June 30, 2025 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 30,567

$ 13,710

$ 2,733

$ 36

$ 47,046 Intersegment revenues 693

(613)

(80)

—

— Total net revenues 31,260

13,097

2,653

36

47,046 Sales and marketing expenses 12,153

8,329

1,226

—

21,708 Other expenses 12,695

5,423

1,259

97

19,474 Operating profit (loss) 6,412

(655)

168

(61)

5,864 Other income, net















790 Income from operations before income taxes















6,654

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP operating expense $ 18,866

$ 16,683

$ 34,459

$ 31,847 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) —

16

—

42 Stock option expenses (B) 684

339

719

709 Severance-related expenses (C) —

6

15

227 Non-GAAP operating expense 18,182

16,322

33,725

30,869















GAAP operating income (loss) (2,762)

2,060

682

5,864 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 684

361

734

978 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (2,078)

2,421

1,416

6,842

Investor Relations:

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SOURCE Travelzoo