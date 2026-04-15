Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$1099—PRAGUE 6-NIGHT GETAWAY W/FLIGHTS

Explore the Czechia capital at your own pace with flights, accommodations and all taxes and fees included. This package saves 40% off the regular price.



Explore the Czechia capital at your own pace with flights, accommodations and all taxes and fees included. This package saves 40% off the regular price. $1249—ALL-INCLUSIVE CANCUN BEACH BREAK: 5 NIGHTS W/AIR

This resort is just 20 minutes from the airport, so you'll have a cocktail in hand and your toes in the sand in record time. We save up to $1000 per person when booking select dates this fall



This resort is just 20 minutes from the airport, so you'll have a cocktail in hand and your toes in the sand in record time. We save up to $1000 per person when booking select dates this fall $139—CHARLOTTETOWN HOTEL W/BREAKFAST

Visit the Birthplace of Confederation this spring or fall and stay minutes from the waterfront, Victoria Row and Confederation Centre of the Arts. Green Gables is a scenic 40-minute drive away.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Amanda Ieraci – Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo