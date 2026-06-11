Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

BERLIN, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

FROM €1399—7 NIGHTS IN CROATIA FOR 6 PEOPLE

A private community of 15 villas in Istria. Every house has at least three bedrooms and a private pool. Beaches and coastal towns are right on your doorstep. We're saving 62% compared to booking directly with the hotel.





A private community of 15 villas in Istria. Every house has at least three bedrooms and a private pool. Beaches and coastal towns are right on your doorstep. We're saving 62% compared to booking directly with the hotel. FROM €549 PP—ISTANBUL WITH FLIGHTS & PRIVATE DRIVER

This 3-night stay is in a centrally located luxury hotel. Flights, breakfast, and airport transfers are included. You'll also get to take a boat trip along the Bosphorus River.





This 3-night stay is in a centrally located luxury hotel. Flights, breakfast, and airport transfers are included. You'll also get to take a boat trip along the Bosphorus River. €159 PP—SAUERLAND: HOLIDAY APARTMENT FOR 4 PEOPLE

Right on the Rothaarsteig trail, with a bike park and a lake ten minutes' drive away. The apartment has two bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen. Our saving: 61% off market prices.





Right on the Rothaarsteig trail, with a bike park and a lake ten minutes' drive away. The apartment has two bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen. Our saving: 61% off market prices. €209 PP—4 DAYS AT THE MECKELNBURG LAKE DISTRICT

This lakeside resort on the Müritz is home to villa-style apartments. Each has an open-plan living area and balcony. Breakfast and spa access are included.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media contact:

Natalia Cwierz

+49 30 311 975 20

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SOURCE Travelzoo