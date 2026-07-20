Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

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Travelzoo

Jul 20, 2026, 17:55 ET

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $999—ALL-INCLUSIVE PUNTA CANA TRIP: 4 NIGHTS WITH FLIGHTS
    This all-suite resort is located on a private stretch of white-sand beach. Roundtrip flights, four all-inclusive nights and taxes and fees are included.
  • $1399—HAWAII 5-STAR VACATION: 5 NIGHTS WITH FLIGHTS
    For five nights, enjoy world-famous Waikiki Beach. Stay at a 5-star oceanfront resort that boasts a two-storey aquarium and restaurants by Iron Chef Morimoto. Roundtrip flights and all taxes are included. We save 30% off what everyone else pays.
  • $1999—B.C.'S GRIZZLY BEAR RAINFOREST, WITH FLOATPLANE
    View grizzly bears and go whale-watching. Stay three nights at an intimate lodge on Minstrel Island. Three guided wildlife cruises, meals and roundtrip floatplane from Campbell River are included. We save $881–$1110 per person when compared to regular prices.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:
Amanda Ieraci – Toronto
+1 437 866 8540
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

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