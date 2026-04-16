Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£799PP—LUXURY CRETE WEEK WITH MEALS AND PRIVATE POOL

The Cretan village of Sisi is a peaceful enclave surrounded by olive groves. It's also the home of the 5-star Castello Boutique Suites. Each room includes a private pool per couple. Flights, transfers, and meals are all included. We save between £754 and £1194.

£349PP & UP—PEAK DISTRICT: GOURMET 2-NIGHT MEMBER EVENT

Join us for a 2-night stay at The Peacock at Rowsley this October, when we're hosting an event, just for Travelzoo members. Expect a 3-AA-Rosette dinner, paired wines, a chef Q&A, guided estate walk, and entry to Chatsworth House.

£149—NORMANDY ESCAPE WITH CALVADOS TASTING

Manoir de la Poterie is a Norman manor house by the sea with the beach just a short stroll away. We save up to 46%. Flights aren't included but Travelzoo members get free breakfast, spa access, and brandy tasting at the Calvados Christian Drouin distillery.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo