Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£518—2 NIGHTS AT ONE OF DEVON'S BEST HOTELS WITH DINNER

Saunton Sands Hotel & Source Spa sits on the North Devon coast. A 2-night stay this spring includes a 3-course dinner on both evenings at the 2-AA-Rosette restaurant. Travelzoo members also get a bottle of wine (worth £31) and use of the award-winning spa. We save between £280 and £320.



Saunton Sands Hotel & Source Spa sits on the North Devon coast. A 2-night stay this spring includes a 3-course dinner on both evenings at the 2-AA-Rosette restaurant. Travelzoo members also get a bottle of wine (worth £31) and use of the award-winning spa. We save between £280 and £320. £99PP & UP—'LES MISÉRABLES' WITH DINNER AND DRINK

"Les Misérables" is one of the biggest musicals of all time. A ticket to the show (worth £100) in London's West End, plus a 2-course dinner at Burger & Lobster Soho, is £99. Travelzoo members also get a glass of prosecco with their meal.



"Les Misérables" is one of the biggest musicals of all time. A ticket to the show (worth £100) in London's West End, plus a 2-course dinner at Burger & Lobster Soho, is £99. Travelzoo members also get a glass of prosecco with their meal. £99PP—SAIL ON A LUXURY YACHT WITH LUNCH

This 5-hour sail on the Solent explores the coasts of the New Forest and the Isle of Wight. You'll get champagne on arrival and then lunch served on deck. The yacht is a modern, 45-foot, luxury vessel. Sit back and relax or join in with the crew and get involved with sailing. We save £60 on the usual price.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo