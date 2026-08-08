Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£115—2 NIGHTS IN COTSWOLDS 'HIDDEN TREASURE'

Tucked away in the village of Blockley, The Crown Hotel is an archetypal Cotswold escape. It's home to honey-coloured stone, wooden beams, and traditional fireplaces. And surrounded by the historic market towns Chipping Campden and Stow-on-the-Wold. Two nights' stay with breakfast is £115, saving us 66% on the usual price.

£189PP—DELUXE 16TH-CENTURY PRAGUE BREAK WITH FLIGHTS

This deal includes flights departing from a choice of five UK airports. Stay three nights at the Lindner Hotel Prague Castle, which sits in the grounds of an old monastery. Accommodation is in a King Bedroom, with breakfast each morning.

£849PP—ALL-INC RIVER CRUISE AT CHRISTMASTIME

Sail through Germany's castle-crowned Rhine Valley for four nights on MS Oscar Wilde. The ship carries just 169 passengers. Depart on 20 December and take in the Rhine Gorge en route to Rüdesheim, Bonn, and Cologne. This deal includes a choice of return flights or Eurostar tickets. We save £450 on the regular price.

£369PP—ART DECO ISLAND HOTEL: 2-NIGHT STAY WITH BLACK-TIE DINNER

Burgh Island Hotel is an Art Deco retreat once favoured by 1930s icons including Noel Coward, Lord Mountbatten and Agatha Christie. Her novels And Then There Were None and Evil Under the Sun were inspired by the island. This 2-night stay includes a Luxe Double room with breakfast, plus a 3-course dinner in The Grand Ballroom.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

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SOURCE Travelzoo