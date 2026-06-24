Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

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Travelzoo

Jun 24, 2026, 13:44 ET

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces a new Club Offer for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $899—NEW MEXICO ALL-INCLUSIVE VACATION WITH FLIGHTS
    This Riviera Maya resort has been completely transformed. In September, it will debut as a luxurious Kimpton resort. Everything has been refreshed, from the suites to the restaurants and public spaces. This package includes roundtrip flights, 5 nights' accommodations, airport transfers and all meals and drinks. You can also add additional nights for longer stays. It's rare to find opening-season rates this low at a brand-new luxury resort, especially when rooms here sell for $400-$600 per night. We've negotiated this Club Offer just for us.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact: 

Jonathan Jones – New York
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

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