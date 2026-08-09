Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces six of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$1099—MAUI HYATT VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

This Hyatt resort is located on top-rated Ka'anapali Beach. Go for four nights (or longer) this fall. Roundtrip flights plus taxes and fees are included.



This Hyatt resort is located on top-rated Ka'anapali Beach. Go for four nights (or longer) this fall. Roundtrip flights plus taxes and fees are included. $99—HOTEL STAYS NATIONWIDE WITH NO RESORT FEES

We've negotiated savings of up to 70% off regular rates at well-reviewed hotels in cities across the country, including San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans, Palm Springs and Nashville. Even better, all resort fees are waived (where applicable).

$2599—MALDIVES ALL-INCLUSIVE OVERWATER VILLA FOR 2

Thanks to our longstanding relationship with this private-island resort, members pay just $2599 (reg. $8383) for five-night, all-inclusive stays for two. Extra nights are $519. The resort is adults-only, with 68 villas and an offshore reef for exceptional snorkeling.

$799—PARIS TRIP WITH 5-STAR HOTEL & FLIGHTS

The 9th Arrondissement is a Paris neighborhood known for great restaurants, nightlife and a local vibe. This four-night package includes a 5-star hotel in the 9th, roundtrip flights and daily breakfast. You can also choose to stay longer. Putting this together on your own would cost nearly double the price.

$1099—BUTLER INCLUDED: NEW 5-STAR MEXICO RESORT FOR 2

Be among the first guests to experience this luxurious new beachfront property. Opened in June 2026, the resort sits just north of Cancun in Costa Mujeres. This area is known for its wide, uncrowded white-sand beaches and a slower pace than Cancun. Butler service is included for all guests. We save up to $800 on three-night stays.

$599—PORTUGAL COASTAL GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

The Algarve's golden beaches and charming villages await with this four-night holiday. (Longer trips are also available.) Stay near the ocean and scenic hiking trails in an apartment-style hotel near Carvoeiro. Includes roundtrip flights, taxes and fees.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones – New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo