CME Group and Silicon Data to Launch Compute Futures on October 5 to Unlock New Way to Hedge AI Risks

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and Silicon Data, the industry leader in GPU market intelligence and benchmarking backed by global trading firm DRW, today announced plans to launch two Compute futures contracts on October 5, 2026, pending regulatory review.

These innovative new trading tools will bring much-needed hedging and investment vehicles to businesses looking to manage the cost of compute, the processing power and hardware infrastructure that machines need to train and run AI models. Both Silicon Data H100 Rental Index Futures and Silicon Data B200 Rental Index Futures will track indexes measuring hourly rental GPU costs published by Silicon Data. Each contract will represent a month's worth of rent for the Nvidia H100, the chip central to today's AI ecosystem, and the next-generation Nvidia Blackwell B200, respectively.

"Compute has become the currency of the AI age, and this innovative market will bring transparency to the current and future costs that AI builders and hyperscalers need to hedge as they grow," said Pete Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Just as oil fueled the 20th century economy and evolved from spot trading into a global derivatives market, our futures contracts will now turn compute into a standardized, tradable commodity that will provide global businesses with a reliable, regulated venue to manage price risk ."

"For years, two companies buying the exact same GPU capacity could pay wildly different prices with no way to know who got the better deal. They will now have a benchmark to check that against," said Carmen Li, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Data. "Compute futures give the market something it's never had: a public, tradable reference price for the resource every AI system runs on. Silicon Data's benchmarks make that price real; CME makes it tradable. Together, that turns compute from something enterprises negotiate blindly into a market they can actually plan around."

Explosive demand has driven sharp swings in compute prices, with volatility exposing a gap in the risk-management toolkit for companies building the AI infrastructure. CME Group and Silicon Data's Compute futures close that gap, bringing transparency to the market and allowing companies, including AI developers and hyperscalers, to lock in their costs. They will also provide a window into future AI spending.

The new contracts will be listed and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information on these products, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group