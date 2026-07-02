CME Group Reports Record June Average Daily Volume and Second-Highest Q2 Ever

Record June ADV of 30.6 million contracts

All-time monthly records for equity index and agricultural products in June

Q2 ADV reached 29.8 million contracts

CHICAGO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its average daily volume (ADV) reached a new June record of 30.6 million contracts, up 19% year-over-year. The company also hit its second-highest Q2 volume ever, with 29.8 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

June 2026 monthly highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 17% to 13.6 million contracts U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 19% to 7.2 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 15% to 1.9 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 16% to 1.4 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 28% to 1.1 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 37% to 951,000 contracts SOFR futures and options ADV increased 14% to 5.8 million contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 33% to 533,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 54% to a record 10.1 million contracts Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 3.2 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 39% to 1.5 million contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 14% to 1.3 million contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 8% to a record 2.3 million contracts Corn futures ADV increased 20% to 619,000 contracts Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 12% to 273,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 14% to 196,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 12% to 967,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 33% to 342,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 191% to 69,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 6% to 1.2 million contracts Canadian Dollar futures ADV increased 21% to 114,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 76% to 334,000 contracts ($10.7 billion notional) Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 46% to 77,000 contracts

ADV increased 76% to 334,000 contracts ($10.7 billion notional) International ADV increased 17% to 9.3 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 15% to 6.7 million contracts and APAC ADV up 21% to 2.2 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 5.1 million contracts represented 50% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for 8% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 53% of overall Metals ADV

BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $1.078 trillion in June BrokerTec U.S. Repo ADNV increased 11% to $398 billion European Repo ADNV increased 19% to €363 billion U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 5% to $93 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 7% to $68 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending May 2026 were $150.7 billion for cash collateral and $173.4 billion for non-cash collateral

Q2 2026 quarterly highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 14.5 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 9% to 1.2 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 17% to 1.1 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.6 million contracts, up 13% Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 2.4 million contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 7% to 1.3 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.7 million contracts Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 209% to 283,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts, up 6% Corn futures ADV increased 12% to 536,000 contracts Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 10% to 231,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 941,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 17% to 350,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 263% to 74,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV of 250,000 contracts, up 32% ($13.7 billion notional) Ether futures ADV increased 10% to 18,000 contracts

ADV of 250,000 contracts, up 32% ($13.7 billion notional)

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group