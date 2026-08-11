CME Group to Launch World's First NHL Futures Based on CME FutureSports Performance Indexes on September 28

New Standard-sized and Micro-sized contracts will be benchmarked to official NHL statistics

CHICAGO, August 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch the world's first index-based Hockey futures on September 28, pending regulatory review. The new contracts will track CME FutureSports Performance Indexes that include exclusive, real-time National Hockey League (NHL) statistics beginning with the 2026-2027 season.

"With our first major-league futures contracts on our NHL indexes, CME Group is bringing the principles and discipline of regulated markets to the businesses that need to manage price risk in professional sports," said Tim McCourt, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Financial institutions, companies and individuals rely on the transparency and infrastructure of CME Group to hedge across all investable asset classes. Our CME FSPI Hockey futures will provide a capital-efficient way for fans, sponsors, broadcasters, third-party arena operators, retailers, food and beverage vendors and others to navigate the risk associated with the performance of each NHL team."

Steve Byrd, Head of Partnerships at FutureSports, said: "In just a matter of weeks, market participants and members of the hockey and sports ecosystem will have the first opportunity to trade a professional financial instrument based on indexes of continuous play-by-play performance statistics of each and every NHL team. NHL teams generated a record $1.53 billion in sponsorship revenue in the 2024-25 season and drew more than 23 million fans into arenas last season – the highest total attendance in the league's 108-year history. Interest is extraordinarily high, and we're delighted to bring these indexes to fruition with our partner, the NHL, and to the world's leading derivatives market with futures contracts trading on CME Group, our exclusive exchange partner."

CME Group Hockey futures will be available in standard-sized contracts, valued at 10x the value of the underlying CME FSPI NHL indexes, and micro-sized contracts that are 1/10 the value of those indexes. Participants can trade live around the clock, allowing for immediate positions on a regulated exchange with central clearing safeguards, transparent pricing and equal market access.

CME FSPI Indexes structure official sports statistics into rules-based, benchmark financial metrics. The performance of the indexes will be calculated using systematic methodologies where point allocations follow transparent statistical frameworks – adding points for positive actions and subtracting for negative plays or setbacks.

The CME FSPI Index methodologies align with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks and are supported by published governance and oversight procedures.

For more information, contract specifications and updates on the product rollout, and to learn more about the indexes or how to subscribe to index data visit cmegroup.com/fspi.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group