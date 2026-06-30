CME Group to Launch Single Stock Futures on July 27

Offering to include standard- and micro-sized contracts across 50+ leading U.S. stocks

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Nvidia and SpaceX among listed firms

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch Single Stock futures across more than 50 of the top U.S. stocks on July 27, pending completion of all regulatory review and processes. This new offering will include 55 larger-sized and 22 Micro-sized futures contracts, providing market participants with additional flexibility to manage their equity exposure.

"Clients want to manage equity price risk with more precision and with the capital efficiencies of a centralized marketplace," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. "Our new Single Stock futures will simplify access to the most liquid U.S. stocks and enable traders to easily transition between broad market index hedging and targeted single-name exposure."

Demand for equity derivatives continues to grow across both institutional and retail audiences, with new volume and open interest (OI) highs in 2026 including:

Futures and options average daily volume (ADV) of 8.6 million contracts and average OI of 11.7 million contracts.

Futures ADV of 7.2 million contracts, up 12% year-over-year, and record average futures OI of 5.4 million contracts.

The contracts will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit cmegroup.com/ssf.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group