CMP Launches CMP Intensives, An Executive Education Program Designed To Help Customer Contact Leaders Navigate AI Transformation

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of CMP's continuous growth strategy within the customer contact industry, today, the brand has announced CMP Intensives, the latest evolution of CMP's mission to help customer contact leaders make confident, evidence-based decisions. Debuting prior to CCW on October 6, 2026, at the Omni Nashville, CMP Intensives will provide comprehensive training sessions, led by CMP Lead Analysts Nicole Kyle and Jordan Zivoder and CMP Industry Analysts Geoff Burbridge and Lance Gruner, to equip customer contact leaders with the skills and practical techniques needed to significantly improve customer satisfaction and drive efficiency in the modern operating environment.

"AI has fundamentally changed the course of customer contact, and leaders face continuous pressure to modernize operations while maintaining employee engagement and customer trust," says Mario Matulich, CMP President. "In an industry where there is no shortage of AI providers or programs, there is a gap in implementing AI effectively. The experimentation phase is over. CMP Intensives will bridge that gap, providing executives with proven strategies. No more theories, just tools that work."

Unlike conventional training programs, CMP Intensives are built around independent research, practitioner experience, and proprietary diagnostic tools designed specifically for customer contact leaders. Attendees will work through real-world scenarios using CMP frameworks, benchmarking data, and interactive exercises that can be immediately applied within their own organizations. Participants will also receive practical resources, including take-home workbooks, scenario planning templates, and access to CMP's proprietary tools to support implementation beyond the classroom.

This October, the inaugural CMP Intensives will feature two executive sessions focused on the industry's most pressing challenges, including How to Manage the Change of an AI-Augmented Workforce and How to Build an AI Roadmap for Self-Service in CX. Both sessions will be led in partnership with Lance Gruner, former Executive Vice President, Global Customer Care for Mastercard and Founder and CEO of Lance Gruner Advisors, alongside Geoff Burbridge, former Managing Vice President, Customer Channels at Capital One and currently Principal and Founder of Human Edge Advisory, LLC. Both serve as trusted members of CMP's advisory board and will bring decades of customer contact experience and advisory services to CMP Intensives.

"The partnership with CMP was created so CX executives can walk away with clear direction and a well-defined playbook to deliver outcomes to their respective organizations," says Lance Gruner. "Companies don't need another PowerPoint or presentation about AI and how it impacts CX; they need guidance from those with real-world experience, and that's precisely what CMP is providing to our industry."

"Successful AI adoption is rarely a technology challenge - it's a leadership challenge. A webinar or conference keynote can spark new thinking, but organizations create lasting value only when leaders learn how to translate AI into operating models, workforce capabilities, and better customer outcomes," said Geoff Burbridge. "I'm honored to support CMP's advisory practice and the launch of CMP Intensives. Building on CMP's decades of leadership, we'll help organizations move beyond inspiration to practical implementation by developing leaders who can translate AI into lasting business value."

In an evolving market, CMP's mission is to remain the one constant that the customer contact industry can rely on. For more information about CMP, visit https://www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

About Customer Management Practice

CMP is a leading research company dedicated to customer contact through independent research and industry-leading events. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP delivers credible benchmarks and industry-wide standards that give leaders confidence, help providers prove their value, and set the direction for what comes next. CMP's digital platforms keep 185,000+ practitioners connected to the latest insights year-round, and for over two decades, have been the trusted constant in a changing industry. Through independent, analysis-led evaluation frameworks, certification programs, and hands-on support from CMP advisors, customer contact leaders gain access to predictive models and tools that drive change, enabling partners to move forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

SOURCE Customer Management Practice