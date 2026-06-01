Customer Contact Week Returns To Las Vegas Welcoming Esteemed Keynote Speakers Including Shaquille O'Neal, Lisa Vanderpump, And More

The industry's leading customer contact event brings together innovators, executives, and technology leaders for four days of AI insights and breakthrough strategies

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the industry's largest customer contact gathering, has announced its highly anticipated flagship event, CCW Las Vegas. Powered by CMP, CCW has decades of intersecting people, technology, and service, shifting industry challenges into clear opportunities for learning and growth. From June 22-25, 2026, CCW will continue its tradition of turning insight into action at Caesars Forum, with notable keynote speakers including Shaquille O'Neal, Lisa Vanderpump, and more.

Customer Contact Week (CCW), the industry’s largest customer contact gathering

"Customer contact leaders at every level can benefit from CCW to collectively share what's working, what's not, and what the industry can do to move faster," says Mario Matulich, CMP President. "From the main stage to hallway conversations, CCW is precisely where bold ideas are created, and silos are broken."

CCW Las Vegas attendees can look forward to learning about AI innovation in customer contact, exploring game-changing product demos, discovering new partnerships, and solving today's biggest challenges with cutting-edge technology, services, and support. Additionally, CCW Las Vegas welcomes an esteemed list of keynote speakers, including four-time NBA Champion, 15-time NBA All-Star, and three-time NBA Finals MVP, Shaquille O'Neal, as well as businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump.

Other speakers include award-winning hair stylist and star of Bravo's hit TV shows Tabatha's Salon Takeover and Tabatha Takes Over, Tabatha Coffey, Bryan Stoller, VP of Customer Care & Advocacy at United Airlines, and Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster, among others.

"CCW Las Vegas will be one of the best events yet as we continue to deliver future-focused insights," states Michael DeJager, Managing Director of Events for CMP. "90 percent of attendees walk away with a plan for the year ahead. It's a trusted hub for the most critical conversations in customer contact, and we can't wait to see what's in store this year."

Attendees can also look forward to the results of CMP Research's anticipated Prisms for Chatbots, Virtual Agents, and Real-Time Agent-Assist/Copilot. Plus, CCWomen's Summit will be in full swing for those looking for mentorship and career guidance.

CMP Research is excited to introduce a more focused portfolio of offerings for CX and customer contact leaders at CCW Las Vegas, providing targeted access to benchmarking intelligence and strategic guidance across AI strategy, optichannel customer experience, frontline readiness, leadership development, and operational performance. CCW Digital will also be unveiling the "CX in 2030" market study, spotlighting emerging industry trends and research findings through year-round digital coverage, executive perspectives, and thought leadership.

For more information or to register for CCW Las Vegas, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/ccw-lasvegas/.

About Customer Management Practice

CMP is a leading research company dedicated to customer contact through independent research and industry-leading events. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP delivers credible benchmarks and industry-wide standards that give leaders confidence, help providers prove their value, and set the direction for what comes next. CMP's digital platforms keep 185,000+ practitioners connected to the latest insights year-round, and for over two decades, have been the trusted constant in a changing industry. Through independent, analysis-led evaluation frameworks, certification programs, and hands-on support from CMP advisors, customer contact leaders gain access to predictive models and tools that drive change, enabling partners to move forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

SOURCE Customer Management Practice