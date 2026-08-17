CNCF Announces Kubeflow's Graduation, Solidifying the Standard for Cloud Native AI Operations

Milestone marks widespread enterprise adoption for automating end-to-end AI and machine learning lifecycles on Kubernetes

Key Highlights

CNCF has graduated Kubeflow, recognizing the open source project as a mature, production-ready platform for cloud native AI and machine learning operations on Kubernetes.

Kubeflow standardizes the full AI and ML lifecycle—from data processing and interactive development to distributed training, fine-tuning, inference and model serving—across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

The graduation comes as enterprises increasingly require scalable, portable and vendor-neutral infrastructure to move AI workloads from experimentation to production.

Kubeflow benefits data scientists, AI engineers, ML engineers, platform teams and regulated enterprises by providing a unified Kubernetes-native foundation for building, deploying and operating AI applications at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the graduation of Kubeflow, a cloud native ecosystem forged by an open community dedicated to standardizing Data & AI workloads on Kubernetes. The graduation signals Kubeflow's technical maturity and confirms its role as the operational backbone for enterprises running AI workloads in production, including data processing, model training, fine-tuning and inference. Kubeflow provides native capabilities for data processing, interactive workloads, model training, fine-tuning, and interactive development. Kubeflow's upcoming roadmap focuses on expanding Large Language Model (LLM) orchestration, enhancing post-training capabilities with fine-tuning, large-scale data engineering and agentic workloads for Data & AI lifecycle.

As organizations shift from AI experimentation to production, they need consistent infrastructure to advance their AI adoption in a standard way. Kubeflow helps bridge data science, AI engineers and AI platform engineering, enabling teams to scale AI solutions predictably and seamlessly. Kubeflow's Python packages have reached nearly 260 million PyPI downloads, including major enterprises such as Bloomberg, NVIDIA, Red Hat, LinkedIn, and Spotify, which have used Kubeflow Subprojects to standardize AI workloads.

"Kubeflow has become a fantastic platform for organizations looking to unify work across AI, data science and platform engineering teams," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Graduation marks a critical milestone, cementing Kubeflow as a mature option for enterprise AI workloads on Kubernetes. The project's remarkable growth reflects the tireless work of its maintainers and community, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with them."

Created at Google in 2017, Kubeflow has evolved from a collection of components into a unified, AI-native platform designed around the needs of data processing, model development, training and serving. Since joining CNCF as an incubating project in 2023, it has grown to more than 6,600 contributors across more than 1,000 organizations and has accumulated over 33,000 GitHub stars across its repositories. The project also works with CNCF technologies such as Prometheus for monitoring, KServe, Feast and Kueue for job queuing and Istio for secure service communication. As one of the first AI-native projects to reach graduated status, Kubeflow marks an inflection point for CNCF's AI portfolio as the cloud native ecosystem has matured past infrastructure alone and now delivers production-grade, vendor-neutral foundations for the full data & AI lifecycle.

"Nine years ago, Jeremy Lewi, Vishnu Kannan and I put together a crazy demo involving hot dogs and Kubernetes, and Kubeflow was born," said David Aronchick, co-founder, Kubeflow. "I could not be more ecstatic to see how far it's come — and how many people have turned it into something teams and businesses genuinely rely on. Thank you to the CNCF and everyone in the community who carried it this far. To the next seven years and beyond!"

"Congratulations to the Kubeflow community on this well-deserved graduation! This milestone reflects the community's relentless focus on making machine learning workflows portable, scalable, and production-ready on Kubernetes. Kubeflow has proven its value across industries, earning the trust of organizations and practitioners worldwide. This is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and maturity of the project and its maintainers, contributors, and adopters. Looking forward to seeing Kubeflow continue to thrive as a CNCF Graduated project!" — Faseela Khan, TOC sponsor, CNCF

To reach graduation status, Kubeflow completed a third-party security audit, established a formal steering committee to ensure transparent governance and adopted the CNCF Code of Conduct. The project also maintains a Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) Best Practices Badge, demonstrating a commitment to secure software development.

The CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) provides technical leadership to the cloud native community, defining its vision and stewarding projects through maturity levels up to graduation.

Learn more about Kubeflow and join the community: https://www.kubeflow.org/

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation