CNO Financial Group Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

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CNO Financial Group

Aug 05, 2026, 17:32 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the company's common shares. This marks the 58th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. The dividend will be payable September 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39.9 billion in total assets. Our 3,200 associates, 5,100 exclusive agents and more than 6,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

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