CNO Financial Group to Release Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2026

CARMEL, Ind., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the second quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Participate by Dial-In

To participate, please register here. Upon registering, you will be provided with call details and a registrant ID that is used to track attendance on the conference call. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Participate by Webcast

For those investors who prefer to participate online, we will broadcast the call live via webcast. The event can be accessed through the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com. Participants should register on the website at least 15 minutes before the event begins.

Participate by Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of our website at ir.CNOinc.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and more than 7,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group