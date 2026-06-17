CNO Financial Group Extends Title Sponsorship of Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Through 2028

CARMEL, Ind., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) today announced a multi-year extension of its title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon through 2028.

Since 2016, CNO has served as title sponsor of the marathon, half marathon and 5K, partnering with Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 nonprofit responsible for the event.

"Extending our partnership with Beyond Monumental reflects our commitment to the health and well-being of the central Indiana community," said Rocco Tarasi, Chief Marketing Officer, CNO Financial Group, and Beyond Monumental board member. "Over the past decade as title sponsor, we've seen how the event brings people together and delivers meaningful community and economic impact. We look forward to its continued growth and to celebrating the 20th running of the race in 2027."

As title sponsor of the marathon, CNO has supported the growth of the event, which has become one of the 15 largest marathons in the United States and a signature event for the city of Indianapolis.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with CNO, which has been instrumental in the growth of the Monumental Marathon," said Jed Cornforth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Monumental. "Their support helps us expand the reach of the event and strengthen programs that promote health and wellness for local students. We are proud of what we've achieved together and will accomplish in the years ahead."

2025 marked the event's 13th consecutive sellout, with a field of more than 17,500 participants—the largest in its history. Participants represented all 50 states and 22 countries, underscoring the marathon's continued growth and expanding global reach.

Registration for the 2026 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is open and expected to sell out faster than ever. For more information or to register, visit monumentalmarathon.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and more than 7,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 non-profit responsible for the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating over $1.7 million since inception. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 19th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2026. For more information, please visit beyondmonumental.org.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group