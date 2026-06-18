Co-Diagnostics Hosts Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Joint Venture CoMira for Unveiling of Future Automated Manufacturing Line

Visit has included tour of Utah headquarters and automated manufacturing facilities ahead of planned technology transfer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that a delegation from CoMira Diagnostics ("CoMira"), the Company's joint venture with partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA"), visited Co-Diagnostics' Salt Lake City headquarters ahead of a planned technology transfer to CoMira. The visit included a tour of the Company's facilities and unveiling a future automated manufacturing line at a technology and innovation event also attended by state officials, trade representatives, and community leaders.

The week-long visit and yesterday's unveiling represent the next phase of the Company's partnership with CoMira, which is designed to bring Co-Dx's molecular diagnostics platform* and manufacturing capabilities to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The KSA delegation and other dignitaries toured the Company's future automated PCR test kit manufacturing line, a key component of the planned technology transfer to CoMira, which is expected to enable rapid scaling of diagnostic test production and more efficient deployment of testing solutions to support healthcare needs in KSA and 18 other Middle Eastern and Northern African countries.

"International partnerships like the one we have fostered with CoMira reflect our belief that closing the diagnostics gap requires a collaboration between both leading-edge technology and deep local expertise," remarked Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "This visit is an opportunity to demonstrate what we are building and what we intend to deliver: an integrated platform, a manufacturing capability, and a partnership model that we believe can make meaningful diagnostics more accessible across the region and beyond."

The Co-Dx PCR platform integrates artificial intelligence and cloud-connected outbreak surveillance capabilities designed to support real-time monitoring of infectious disease trends. These capabilities are expected to be a component of the CoMira partnership and reflect the Company's broader strategy of deploying automated, AI-enabled diagnostics infrastructure in key international markets.

The delegation event took place on June 17, 2026, and included participation from Utah state officials, trade representatives, and other local leaders, reflecting the significance of the partnership to both the local innovation ecosystem and U.S.-Gulf region economic collaboration.

"This visit has provided our team a direct look at the advanced manufacturing infrastructure that will underpin CoMira's future operations in the Kingdom," said Ihssan Rjoob, CEO of CoMira Diagnostics. "Co-Diagnostics has built an automated platform designed for scalable, efficient production, and we are excited to translate that capability into a local manufacturing operation that will complement CoMira's strengths in serving the healthcare needs of Saudi Arabia and the broader region."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the planned technology transfer to CoMira and expected capabilities of the Company's automated manufacturing line; (ii) the Company's plans and expectations regarding international commercialization through joint venture partnerships; and (iii) the expected capabilities of the Co-Dx platform, including AI and outbreak surveillance functionality. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, and geopolitical factors; risks related to the Company's dependence on joint venture partners and other third parties; risks related to regulatory review by the FDA or other regulatory authorities; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics