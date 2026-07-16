Co-Diagnostics Appoints Wes Lindsey, PhD, MBA as Chief Scientific Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced the appointment of Wes Lindsey, PhD, MBA as the Company's new Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO").

Dr. Lindsey brings more than 20 years' experience in molecular diagnostics. He holds a PhD in Genetics & Molecular Biology from Emory University and an MBA from Georgia State University. Over his career, Dr. Lindsey has led assay development and R&D teams that produced more than a dozen FDA 510(k) submissions and CE-marked assays for sample-to-result in vitro diagnostic ("IVD") products.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Lindsey to the management team at Co-Dx," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "Wes brings two decades of experience building and leading molecular diagnostics teams through FDA clearance, including point-of-care and near-point-of-care IVDs, and that expertise will play an important role in our regulatory submissions for the Co-Dx PCR platform* and our continued pipeline expansion."

"Co-Diagnostics' patented platform and the team's work to date have built real momentum heading into this next phase," said Dr. Lindsey. "I have spent my career leading teams through FDA submissions and positioning diagnostic platforms for commercial scaling, and I am excited to bring that expertise as we advance the Co-Dx platform to commercialization."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's expectations regarding Dr. Lindsey's role in supporting the Company's growth and its upcoming regulatory submissions for the Co-Dx PCR platform; (ii) the Company's continued pipeline expansion; and (iii) the Company's plans and expectations regarding advancement of the Co-Dx PCR platform toward commercialization. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to the Company's ability to integrate new members of its management team; risks related to regulatory review by the FDA or other regulatory authorities; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics