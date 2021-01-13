CoachDiversity Institute and Howard University's Certification Program Soars with Success

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University and CoachDiversity Institute have built a synergistic partnership that rivals industry standards in offering coaching and diversity programs. 2021 will be no different as the two educational entities build upon a successful track record.

At the start of the pandemic, 2020 created an explosion of interest. With more professionals working from home, there was an onward surge of prospects seeking virtual learning and opportunities to earn certifications.

Despite the pandemic, there has been increased demand for coaching skills and diversity education, says Towanna Burrous, CEO of CoachDiversity Institute. "Howard University and CoachDiversity continue to attract executive leaders and some of the best diversity practitioners from across the United States. The decision to continue offering virtual classes increases the enrollment of international leaders to join our community of practice. The class of 2021 is growing by the day and ready to learn!"

Program success has been evidenced by:

High Ratings: Student survey ratings for the program's instruction, coordination, quality of service, and overall experience is consistently high.

Sold Out Classes: All previous cohorts sold out early, sometimes months in advance.

Consistent Referrals: Most students are sourced from online searches or LinkedIn posts, but we receive a great deal of referrals from previous students, converting into enrollments.

"Worth every bit of the time and investment. The insights from Howard alum and career professionals are invaluable. A great opportunity to grow personally and professionally. " Garrett Bantom

Demand for diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging expertise has been surging for years. More recently, massive attention has come from the #MeToo movement, the death of George Floyd, BLM, and ever-evolving social trends. Organizations are realizing the importance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plays in employee satisfaction and retention, customer relations, and business longevity.

"As a Howard Alumna, I am honored to be a part of the CoachDiversity Institute family, it is a great partnership, Towanna Burrous is the epitome of excellence and a true visionary. The faculty of experts are exceptional and stimulating, creating an experience that is authentic and continues to have an impact on people's lives. I am inspired and looking forward to the future!" --Camille LesPierre

Although the February 22-26 cohort is currently full, applications are still being accepted for March, May, and June dates. Exclusive invitation for prospects can be found at: https://executive.coachdiversity.com/

