Coalfire FedRAMP 360 Delivers Simpler, Faster Path To Certification

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global security pioneer and 3PAO (Third-Party Assessment Organization) Coalfire today introduced the FedRAMP 360 managed service solution, representing the first comprehensive, full-phase approach to meeting the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) requirements.

From strategy, engineering and deployment to ongoing support, FedRAMP 360 delivers a holistic, interconnected go-to-market methodology for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), SaaS, PaaS and IaaS providers, looking to enter the federal marketplace.

"Combined with our legendary advisory services, Coalfire's Accelerated Cloud Engineering (ACE) solution has been accelerating CSPs to market for two years already and, with the platform now integrated with our full portfolio of FedRAMP services, delivers the fastest and smartest path to FedRAMP compliance," said Gregg Martin, VP, cloud solutions, Coalfire. "For CSPs looking for one partner to guide them along the entire journey from inception and execution to ongoing managed services, FedRAMP 360 stands alone as the fastest, most cost-efficient solution for onboarding FedRAMP audit-ready environments."

The traditional approach to FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) can cost more than $2 million and take up to 18 months. FedRAMP 360 compresses this process, accelerating CSPs to an audit-ready state in as few as 60 days, resulting in more than 50% operational expense savings and more than 400% return on investment within the first year of authorization.

The FedRAMP 360 hybrid methodology is a bundled strategy, engineering, and managed service approach leveraging Coalfire's proven capabilities as the largest and most experienced FedRAMP advisory and assessment firm to the CSP market, having supported over 70% of the FedRAMP marketplace. With insights gained since the founding of FedRAMP almost 10 years ago as one of the first 3PAOs, Coalfire's FedRAMP 360 solution is a three-phase approach designed to navigate cloud providers seamlessly through the entirety of the FedRAMP process:

Advise

Coalfire advisors engage with officers, engineers, and managers to develop a custom business strategy developed around a mission-critical discovery process:

What is the company's purpose in pursuing FedRAMP?

What are the HR and financial costs, and how long will the process take?

How will staff and external resources be selected and allocated?

How can ROI be predicted after achieving ATO?

How is a federal agency sponsor identified and secured?

Is it necessary to build separate systems for federal vs commercial customers?

Should the company choose agency or Joint Authorization Board (JAB) path?

Each organization has unique perspectives regarding technology stack, financial limitations, market opportunities, competitive challenges, and ROI metrics that align through the following deliverables:

Market opportunity and competitive analysis

Investment and resource requirements

Technical requirements and boundary determination

Gap analysis, project scope, and timelines

Migrate

By utilizing pre-engineered automated modules with Coalfire's Compliance-as-Code, the cloud engineering team builds, deploys, optimizes, and onboards each organization's system to expedite FedRAMP-compliant cloud architecture requirements within 10 days. This enhances and simplifies the ability to achieve audit-readiness within an average of 60 days using Coalfire's proven migration methodology:

Pre-configuration using Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) for rapid deployment

Proven project management practices to ensure delivery efficiencies

Documentation aligned to FedRAMP requirements

Consulting services to bridge resource, documentation, and technical gaps

Operate

The FedRAMP journey doesn't end with authorization. Coalfire's Cloud Managed Services (CMS) practice shares responsibilities with each organization's security team for ongoing management, maintenance, and monitoring of FedRAMP security requirements across multi-cloud environments. Ongoing system management and optimization within the FedRAMP boundary enable clients to:

Offload operational burdens allowing resource allocations to refocus more on business success and less on compliance

Access required skillsets honed with deep expertise to fulfill technical and compliance needs, reduces costs, and improves risk posture

Ensure compliance with an integrated success manager and advisory services

Depend on a dedicated, certified cloud operations support staff serving as an extension of the team

"With the next generation of Coalfire's ACE capabilities in support of FedRAMP 360 and other cloud services, we can align our clients' compliance strategies with pre-defined tech stacks, and parameters that compress the time requirements and dramatically reduce costs," said Martin. "FedRAMP 360 provides the ability to get to market quickly with an optimized managed service infrastructure that is completely customized to each client's environment, budget, and mission-critical priorities."

About Coalfire

The world's leading technology infrastructure providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises – including the top-five cloud service providers and eight of the top-10 SaaS organizations – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security posture and secure their digital transformations. As the largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a comprehensive suite of advisory and managed services, spanning cyber strategy and risk, cloud security, threat and vulnerability management, application security, privacy, and compliance management. A proven leader in cybersecurity for the past 20 years, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

