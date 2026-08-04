Coalfire's Managed and Transformation Services Will Deliver Security at Scale

Company investing in AI and automation to provide recurring managed security services

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, announced today the launch of its new business unit, Managed and Transformation Services. The unit will be led by John Dwyer, a cybersecurity executive, researcher and practitioner with more than two decades of experience.

The unit aligns service development, engineering, operations and go-to-market execution around a single strategy: help clients address compliance requirements, strengthen security outcomes and establish longer-term managed service relationships. The unit is built to meet clients where they are, whether they need a focused assessment or a longer-term managed service relationship.

Coalfire has defined priorities around service evolution, automation, AI enablement, agentic solutions in engineering and delivery workflows, and operational efficiency. These priorities empower teams to move faster, improve consistency and support managed operations at scale. The goal is to build on Coalfire's existing strengths with a more modern service and operations model.

Managed and Transformation Services also gives Coalfire a clearer platform for partner-led growth. Strategic partnerships are a key way that Coalfire will expand delivery capacity, formalize platform-enabled assessments, and create managed follow-on services across posture management, remediation governance, vulnerability management and operational reporting.

Dwyer brings breadth and depth of experience to this unit, built on past experience developing security operations, threat detection, incident response, and managed security programs. As vice president of managed security services at Coalfire, he heads up the development of modern security services spanning cloud, detection and response, compliance, and AI-enabled operations. A frequent speaker at leading industry events, he is known for his ability to translate complex technical challenges into practical strategies that security leaders and practitioners can apply in the real world.

The launch also strengthens Coalfire's collaboration with Google Cloud by helping extend Coalfire's ability to deliver cloud security, compliance, posture management, and operational resilience outcomes through leading technologies and joint customer engagement.

Charles Henderson, executive vice president and head of DivisionHex, Coalfire, said: "We are energized by the prospect of offering customers our enhanced, recurring managed security services. We want to become their long-term security operations partner, and we're investing in AI and automation so we can deliver these services more efficiently and at greater scale. We're using experienced engineers, good technology, key partnerships and long-term managed services to help companies stay secure and compliant."

About Coalfire:

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, Ill., is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Coalfire