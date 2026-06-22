Coalition for Metabolic Health Joins USDA's Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partnership

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Coalition for Metabolic Health

Jun 22, 2026, 08:38 ET

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Metabolic Health announced it has joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Dietary Guidelines National Strategic Partnership, an effort to strengthen national collaboration around nutrition and public health by helping Americans understand how the Dietary Guidelines for Americans can support healthy eating.

"The Dietary Guidelines influence federal food programs and shape dietary norms nationwide, affecting meals in American homes, schools, hospitals, and more," said Dr. Maya Maroto, executive director of the Coalition for Metabolic Health. "We were encouraged by the new guidelines' emphasis on whole foods, reduced intake of sugar and refined carbs, and therapeutic low-carb approaches for certain chronic diseases. We're proud to join as a strategic partner and look forward to translating evidence-based nutrition guidance into practical education that advances metabolic health."

As a strategic partner, CMH will aim to promote broader understanding of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and help give people practical tools to improve their health and manage chronic disease.

For more information, read CMH's statement on the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. To sign up for our newsletter, visit coalitionformetabolichealth.org 

About the Coalition for Metabolic Health

The Coalition for Metabolic Health (CMH) is a national network of clinicians, researchers, policy experts, nonprofit leaders, philanthropists, and advocates working at the intersection of nutrition, chronic disease, and public policy. Our mission is to make metabolic health mainstream by advancing and amplifying high-quality nutrition science to drive policy, clinical care, and public awareness.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ellie Pickel
[email protected]
(202) 816-4555

SOURCE Coalition for Metabolic Health

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