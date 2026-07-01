Coalition for Metabolic Health Launches First in Series of Congressional Briefings on Nutrition and Chronic Disease

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 24, the Coalition for Metabolic Health hosted its first Capitol Hill briefing with a panel of experts examining how nutrition can help address chronic disease and reduce healthcare costs in the United States. This initial session explored nutrition and health in the era of GLP-1s.

From left to right: Dr. Maya Maroto, Dr. Bret Scher, Dr. Caroline Roberts, and Dr. Tro Kalayjian Coalition for Metabolic Health Launches First in Series of Congressional Briefings

Co-sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) and Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03), the briefing brought together members of Congress, physicians, researchers, policy experts, and individuals with lived experience of chronic disease. Rep. Davids delivered opening remarks highlighting the importance of bipartisan collaboration and discussed the Accountable Produce Is Medicine Act, legislation she recently co-sponsored with Rep. Smucker.

"Our healthcare system is still largely built to respond after people get sick, rather than prevent illness in the first place. What's promising, though, is that we now have better tools—and growing evidence—to do something about it," said Rep. Davids.

"We know that nutrition-based interventions can help prevent chronic disease—not just treat it. Thanks to the Coalition for Metabolic Health for its work to advance produce prescription policies and to Rep. Davids for her partnership on the Accountable Produce is Medicine Act as we work to improve health outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for millions of Americans," said Rep. Smucker.

Following Rep. Davids' remarks, Dr. Maya Maroto, executive director of the Coalition for Metabolic Health, moderated a panel discussion.

Speakers included:

Maya Maroto, Ed.D., M.P.H., R.D., registered dietitian; executive director, Coalition for Metabolic Health.

Bret Scher, M.D., cardiologist and lipidologist; medical director, Coalition for Metabolic Health.

Tro Kalayjian, D.O., internal and obesity medicine physician; founder and chief medical officer, Toward Health.

Caroline Roberts, M.D., endocrinologist and medical director of research, Virta Health.

Drawing on research and real-world clinical practice, the panelists discussed evidence-based nutritional approaches to preventing and treating type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, obesity, and related conditions; the role of dietary interventions and GLP-1 medications for improving health outcomes; the benefits of medical low-carb and ketogenic nutritional approaches; and how policymakers and regulators can expand access to nutrition support while lowering healthcare costs tied to chronic disease.

"Americans would greatly benefit from increased access to evidence-based support that can improve metabolic health. This is where bipartisan leadership can make a real difference," said Dr. Maroto.

"I'd like to both see more coverage of these [GLP-1] drugs and also see more support for patients who want to come off it," said Dr. Kalayjian.

"Another area to make sure to consider is SNAP benefits, support for low-income families, and also penetration of food deserts to make sure that foods are available locally and accessible," said Dr. Roberts.

To learn more, view CMH's explainer video on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and visit our low-carb nutrition resources page, which features research and educational materials on evidence-based nutritional approaches to improving metabolic health.

About the Coalition for Metabolic Health

The Coalition for Metabolic Health (CMH) is a national network of clinicians, researchers, policy experts, nonprofit leaders, philanthropists, and advocates working at the intersection of nutrition, chronic disease, and public policy. Our mission is to make metabolic health mainstream by advancing and amplifying high-quality nutrition science to drive policy, clinical care, and public awareness.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ellie Pickel

[email protected]

(202) 816-4555

SOURCE Coalition for Metabolic Health