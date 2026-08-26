Coalition to Empower our Future Commends Efforts by Meta & States to Keep Young People Safe Online & Empower Parents

CEF Calls On Other Technology Companies To Join In The Agreement And Make The Same Commitments

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition to Empower our Future's Executive Director Glen Weiner today released the following statement in response to the settlement between Meta and several states.

"As parents, we want our kids to succeed in an increasingly digital world, but we need practical and comprehensive solutions that equip families, schools and communities with the tools young people need to thrive both on and offline. Today's agreement between Meta and the states represents a major step forward. Enhanced age assurance measures, screentime limits and other tools designed to empower parents are important solutions within a broader, comprehensive approach to addressing the youth wellbeing challenge. Our research has shown that these types of measures are exactly what parents are asking for. More than eight-in-10 voters and nearly nine-in-10 parents agree that young people should be taught how to use emerging technologies safely and responsibly. Meta and officials in the states are taking an important step toward empowering parents and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of young people across the country. We call on other companies to examine these solutions and adopt similar measures."

About the Coalition to Empower our Future

Coalition to Empower our Future is an organization dedicated to bringing together a range of voices to fully inform solutions that empower youth, parents, communities and society. The Coalition to Empower our Future supports solutions that are inclusive of the full spectrum of factors impacting youth mental health. Former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, former U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo, and Dr. Caroline Carney, a board-certified psychiatrist and internist, serve on the board of directors of the Coalition to Empower our Future.

To learn more, visit empowerourfuturecoalition.com or follow Coalition to Empower our Future on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Coalition to Empower our Future