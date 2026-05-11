New Research Finds Three In Four Voters And Parents Support Comprehensive Solutions To Youth Mental Health Challenges

New Survey and Focus Groups Show Strong Opposition to Narrow, Ban-Based Approaches and Highlight Need for Digital Literacy and Comprehensive Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition to Empower our Future today released new research showing that voters and parents overwhelmingly support a comprehensive approach to addressing youth mental health challenges and are wary of narrow solutions focused solely on restricting technology access.

The research, conducted in February 2026, included conversations with parents across the country, as well as a nationwide survey of 2,000 registered voters and an additional 600 parents in partnership with Mercury Analytics. The findings underscore broad agreement that improving youth mental health requires a multifaceted approach that addresses root causes and equips families, schools and communities with the tools they need.

"It's clear that parents are looking for real, comprehensive solutions that match the scale and complexity of the youth mental health challenge," said Glen Weiner, executive director of the Coalition to Empower our Future. "They know there's no silver bullet when it comes to solving this challenge, and they understand that overly narrow approaches may carry unintended consequences that could actually put kids at a disadvantage for the future."

About three-quarters of respondents (74 percent of voters and 72 percent of parents) say a comprehensive set of solutions, rather than solutions targeting a single factor, is the best way to solve youth mental health challenges. Voters and parents also reported widespread support for many solutions to address the root causes of youth mental health challenges – including preventing bullying and cyberbullying, expanding access to mental health care, addressing substance abuse, and equipping parents, educators and schools with better tools and resources to support young people.

At the same time, voters and parents have significant concerns about narrow, ban-based approaches to technology. Strong majorities of voters (71 percent) and parents (79 percent) agree that banning or heavily restricting young people's access to phones and social media could have unintended negative consequences.

Parents expressed concern that such approaches fail to prepare young people for the realities of an increasingly digital world:

"By completely denying them access, I would not be setting them up for success in the future." – Republican Parent

"Banning tech isn't the only solution – they still need to learn how to use it because that's the future." – Democratic Parent

Nine in 10 voters agree that instead of focusing solely on restrictions, there should be a greater emphasis on digital literacy, ensuring both young people and parents have the knowledge and tools to use technology responsibly, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Across the board, voters and parents agree that focusing on a single solution – such as banning technology – fails to address the broader challenges young people face, including access to mental health care, family and social pressures, and the need for welcoming, supportive environments both online and offline.

The full research findings can be found HERE.

About the Coalition to Empower our Future

Coalition to Empower our Future is a newly formed organization bringing together a range of voices to fully inform solutions that empower youth, parents, communities, and society. The Coalition to Empower our Future supports solutions that are inclusive of the full spectrum of factors impacting youth mental health. Former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, former U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo, and Dr. Caroline Carney, a board-certified psychiatrist and internist, serve on the board of directors of the Coalition to Empower our Future.

To learn more, visit empowerourfuturecoalition.com or follow Coalition to Empower our Future on Facebook, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Coalition to Empower our Future