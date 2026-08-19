Coast of Maine Organic Products Achieves B Corporation Certification, Deepening its Longstanding Commitment to Social and Environmental Stewardship

Formalizing a decades-long mission to support healthy soils, thriving communities, and a sustainable planet.

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast of Maine Organic Products, a premium compost-based, OMRI-certified organic soil and fertilizer solution for gardens, is now a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp). This prestigious certification reflects the company's commitment to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Founded in 1996, Coast of Maine is a nationally trusted gardening brand with formulas rooted in New England gardening traditions, incorporating rich, locally-sourced marine ingredients. Focusing on regenerative practices is a core pillar of the brand, and becoming B Corp Certified underscores Coast of Maine's dedication to these high standards of business practices and operations.

"B Corp certification isn't just a badge for us, it's a tool to turn our values into actual, hands-in-the-dirt impact," said Gabrielle Sott, Product Development and Sustainability Manager at Coast of Maine. "Caring for the Earth, our people, and our community has always been in our roots. This certification keeps us accountable and pushes us to keep raising the bar, ensuring every decision we make feeds both the soil and our community for the long haul."

"We're excited to welcome our newest member from the U.S. gardening industry Coast of Maine Organic Products to the B Corp community," said Max Hayes, Growth Manager at B Labs U.S. & Canada. "Through their dedication to producing organic soils, fertilizers, and mulches for gardeners and growers, Coast of Maine is helping advance one of today's most important environmental priorities: soil health. Their commitment to balancing purpose and profit embodies the spirit of the B Corp movement."

Beyond the garden beds, the brand supports community and industry initiatives:

Growing Good Program: healthy soil grows more than plants — it grows strong communities. Coast of Maine partners with local retailers to donate organic soils and amendments to schools, community gardens, and nonprofit organizations across the country.

healthy soil grows more than plants — it grows strong communities. Coast of Maine partners with local retailers to donate organic soils and amendments to schools, community gardens, and nonprofit organizations across the country. OMRI™ Listed: a separate certification process specific to the farming and gardening industry, this evaluation guarantees that Coast of Maine products are using compliant, authentic organic ingredients.

a separate certification process specific to the farming and gardening industry, this evaluation guarantees that Coast of Maine products are using compliant, authentic organic ingredients. Youth Education: investing in the next generation by providing local youth with opportunities to learn about agriculture and empowering future farmers.

The certification reflects Coast of Maine's commitment to use its business as a force for good, reinforcing the company's mission to provide premium, environmentally-friendly products while promoting a more sustainable way of gardening and living. Learn more at www.coastofmaine.com.

About Coast of Maine Organic Products

Coast of Maine manufactures premium, OMRI-listed organic soils, fertilizers, and mulches. The company's unique product offerings rely heavily on sustainable ingredients sourced directly from the land and sea. By utilizing discarded natural resources, Coast of Maine's founder pioneered regenerative growing practices early on and continues those practices still today.

KWM PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Coast of Maine Organic Products