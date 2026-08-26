Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Scrutinized Over BaaS Credit Risk Management Effectiveness, Shares Tank 43% - Hagens Berman Investigation and Investor Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is looking into critical corporate governance, underwriting, and risk management failures at Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB). Following a 43% single-day stock plunge triggered by a massive provision for credit losses and unexpected valuation adjustments within its core CCBX Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) segment, the firm has commenced an investigation into whether Coastal Financial was sufficiently transparent about risk management practices.

Hagens Berman urges CCB investors who suffered substantial financial losses to submit their trading information. Whistleblowers and insiders with non-public knowledge regarding Coastal Financial's loan underwriting, partner risk oversight, or internal controls are also invited to contact the firm.

Coastal Financial Corporation ($CCB) Investigation Overview: What Went Wrong?

The investigation focuses on whether Coastal Financial and certain executives issued materially false and misleading statements, or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the true credit quality, risk profile, and underwriting oversight of loans originated through its CCBX BaaS segment.

Coastal Financial enables digital financial service providers, brands, and fintech partners to offer banking services via its CCBX platform. Historically, the company maintained that robust internal safeguards protected its balance sheet. Specifically, public filings emphasized:

Strict Partner Screening: Prior to launching any lending product, partner institutions were allegedly required to submit all policies, scorecards, and lending models to Coastal Financial for review and approval to ensure alignment with strict internal risk profiles.

Prior to launching any lending product, partner institutions were required to submit all policies, scorecards, and lending models to Coastal Financial for review and approval to ensure alignment with strict internal risk profiles. Ongoing Internal & External Oversight: Management repeatedly assured investors that the company performed rigorous internal credit risk management alongside independent third-party professional firms tasked with regular loan reviews and accurate asset classifications.

The Q2 2026 Disclosure and 43% Market Collapse

The effectiveness of Coastal's credit risk management and internal controls faced market skepticism on July 30, 2026, when the company reported its Q2 2026 financial results:

Significant Financial Loss: Coastal posted a net loss of $42.1 million (or -$2.76 per diluted share), drastically missing consensus profit estimates.

Rising Credit Expenses: The losses were driven overwhelmingly by $68.8 million in pre-tax charges tied to a single CCBX partner relationship and associated consumer loan portfolios, including a $46 million valuation adjustment to credit enhancement assets and a $22.8 million spike in credit loss provisions.

CFO Departure: Compounding market instability, the company announced the impending departure of its Chief Financial Officer just ahead of the earnings release.

Immediate Stock Decline: CCB shares crashed $30.75 per share, or 43.5%, in a single trading session, dropping from a close of $70.66 to close at $39.91 on heavy volume.

"We're focused on when Coastal first detected this single partner problem and whether it may have misled investors about the effectiveness of its initial underwriting and ongoing credit risk management," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Coastal Financial and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Coastal Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP