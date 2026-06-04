Cob, the Sorghum Snack Brand Co-Founded by Novak Djokovic, Is Coming for the Tortilla Chip Aisle

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cob , the brand that reinvented popcorn with sorghum, is back with its most ambitious move yet: a sorghum-based tortilla chip that delivers all the crunch, flavor, and satisfaction of your favorite chip, without a single kernel of corn.

Officially live today, Cob's tortilla chip is made with just three ingredients, sorghum, avocado oil, and pink salt. It's non-GMO, gluten-free, lectin-free, seed oil free, plastic neutral, kosher, and made in the USA. It also won the Clean Label Project's Purity Award, which rigorously tests for pesticide residue, heavy metals, and BPAs. It is, in short, the tortilla chip reimagined the way Cob reimagines everything: simple, clean, and insanely delicious.

"Corn had a good run," said Jess Davidoff, Founder & CEO of Cob. "We built Cob to prove that sorghum can do everything corn does, and do it better. The tortilla chip is the next chapter of that story."

Cob was founded by serial entrepreneur Jessica Davidoff after a multi-year battle with her older son's serious medical issues, all stemming from a corn allergy. After eliminating all corn derivatives from their diets and watching her son's health transform, Davidoff became acutely aware of just how pervasive corn is in the American food supply — and set out to do something about it. Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most committed clean-eating athletes on the planet, joined as co-founder and lead investor in a $5M seed round in October 2025.

The sorghum story is the real one. An ancient superfood with a naturally light pop and soft hull, sorghum is a resistant starch, which can naturally boost GLP-1s to keep you fuller longer. It is packed with antioxidant polyphenols and gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, rich in magnesium, iron, and zinc, and has one of the lowest glycemic indexes of any grain. It also requires little to no water beyond rainfall and actively promotes soil biodiversity and regenerative agriculture. Corn, by contrast, is low in nutrient density, often GMO, difficult to digest, and one of the most pesticide-treated crops in the country.

The tortilla chip launch extends Cob's mission beyond its flagship sorghum popcorn, available in Cacio e Pepe, Mediterranean Herb, Olive Oil & Pink Salt, and Seriously Cheesy, which has already earned acclaim from Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Fast Company, Inc., and Entrepreneur. The brand's vision, as Davidoff puts it, is to "create insanely delicious sorghum-based snack foods and pantry staples with the same ingredients and methods you'd use in your own kitchen."

The tortilla chip is the next step in that universe.

Availability

Cob Sorghum Tortilla Chips launch at the end of May 2026. Available at cobfoods.com Price:$9.99.

About Cob

Cob is a better-for-you snack brand built on the power of sorghum, an ancient superfood that's gut-friendly, antioxidant-rich, and endlessly versatile. Co-founded by Novak Djokovic and entrepreneur Jess Davidoff, Cob launched with a sorghum popcorn after Davidoff discovered her son's serious corn allergy and spent years searching for a better-for-you popcorn alternative. Every Cob product is made with minimal ingredients, rigorously tested, and certified across the most trusted clean-label standards. cobfoods.com | @cobfoods

About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time — 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic Gold Medal, a commitment to holistic health and clean nutrition, and a growing portfolio of investments in the wellness and food space. His partnership with Cob reflects a belief that performance food should be both purposeful and delicious.

About Jessica Davidoff

Jessica Davidoff is a serial entrepreneur and turnaround specialist who spent her career launching and scaling consumer brands. After discovering that her son's serious medical problems were rooted in a corn allergy, she founded Cob with a mission to rid Americans of their dependence on corn — one insanely delicious sorghum snack at a time.

SOURCE Cob Foods