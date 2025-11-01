NOVAK DJOKOVIC LAUNCHES COB FOODS - SORGHUM-BASED SNACKS - AS CO-FOUNDER AND LEAD INVESTOR

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cob, a new brand redefining the snacking aisle, today announced the launch of its first product: a modern twist on popcorn that combines all the flavor and craveable crunch, with corn-free and gluten-free, simple, wholesome ingredients. The announcement coincides with a seed round led by co-founder and tennis legend Novak Djokovic with participation from Bullish, Daxos, Furthermore, Venrex, and several strategic investors.

"Eating gluten-free shouldn't mean sacrificing taste, texture, or nutrition," said Novak Djokovic, who's passionate about clean, functional nutrition. "That's why Cob resonates with me—it represents everything I value in performance and wellness: thoughtful ingredients, amazing flavor, and real accessibility."

Cob was founded by serial entrepreneur Jessica Davidoff after a multi-year battle with her older son's serious medical issues all stemming from his allergy to corn. "We saw over 30 doctors before discovering he was allergic to corn," says Davidoff. "Once we eliminated all 1800+ corn derivatives from our diets, all my son's medical problems vanished. I became acutely aware of how pervasive corn is in the American diet: It's everywhere. Popcorn was one of the hardest things to give up, so I started experimenting with alternatives and discovered sorghum, an ancient grain that pops beautifully and tastes even better."

Cob's vision extends far beyond popcorn. "Our goal is to rid Americans of their dependence on corn by creating a universe of insanely delicious sorghum-based, gluten- and corn-free snack foods and pantry staples made the way you would make them in your own kitchen, without GMOs, fillers, additives, preservatives, or artificial ingredients," added Davidoff. "It's simple, craveable food that's good for you, good for your gut, and good for the planet."

About Cob Available in Cacio e Pepe, Mediterranean Herb, Olive Oil & Pink Salt, and Seriously Cheesy, Cob delivers the familiar comfort of popcorn, minus the frustration of it getting stuck in your teeth with advanced nutritional benefits. It's also a huge win for parents of kids under 5; its small size means it's completely toddler friendly, unlike regular popcorn, a top choking hazard. Cob is a modern snacking brand on a mission to make better-for-you, corn-free snacks that don't compromise on taste. Corn, though widely used, is often GMO, difficult to digest, and one of the most pesticide-treated crops in the U.S. Sorghum, by contrast, is a true superfood and nutritional powerhouse. It is a resistant starch, which can naturally boost your body's GLP-1s to keep you fuller longer, and it is also packed with antioxidant polyphenols and prebiotic fibre, which is great for gut health. It's also as good for you as it is for the planet by requiring little to no water aside from rainfall and promoting soil biodiversity and regenerative agriculture. Learn more at www.cobfoods.com.

About Novak Djokovic 24-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medallist Novak Djokovic is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time. Arguably the GOAT of tennis Djokovic holds the record of 428 weeks as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings, finished as Year-End No.1 eight times (also a record), has won 100 career singles titles and 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles (the most in history for men). Djokovic won Olympic gold in singles at the 2024 Paris Games, completing the "Golden Slam" (all four Slams and Olympic gold). Djokovic's commitment to holistic health, nutrition, and recovery, and his wealth of personal experience in the areas of clean eating and functional food innovation, has led to focused investments in the wellness and food space, aligning performance with purpose.

About Jessica Davidoff Jessica Davidoff is a serial entrepreneur and turnaround specialist who spent the first decade of her career launching several tech startups that were acquired, and then spent the better part of the second decade of her career as a turnaround CEO for beloved consumer and celebrity-led brands. During that time, she discovered that the root cause of her son's serious medical problems was his corn allergy. She's now on a mission to rid American's dependence on corn by providing them with insanely delicious foods to stock their pantries.

SOURCE Cob Foods