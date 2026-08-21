CobbleStone® Announces New TXShare Cooperative Purchasing Agreement Now Available on Civic Marketplace

Public agencies can now access Cobblestone Software's contract lifecycle management platform through a TXShare cooperative purchasing agreement, with no new RFP required.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that its cooperative purchasing contract, awarded through TXShare, is now accessible through Civic Marketplace. By listing on Civic Marketplace, CobbleStone's TXShare contract extends far beyond its existing base, giving local governments, public schools, and non-profit organizations nationwide a streamlined way to search, compare, and procure CobbleStone's services directly.

Public agencies can now access Cobblestone Software’s contract lifecycle management platform through a TXShare cooperative purchasing agreement, with no new RFP required.

As an awarded vendor under the TXShare cooperative program - administered by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) - CobbleStone's software solutions are already pre-vetted and compliant with rigorous public procurement standards. By integrating this contract into Civic Marketplace, public sector buyers can avoid the time and cost associated with conducting a new RFP by purchasing through an already competitively awarded contract.

The integration solves a critical bottleneck in government technology acquisition. Eligible public agencies can leverage the competitively awarded TXShare contract, including pre-negotiated pricing and contract terms, reducing the time and administrative burden associated with conducting a new, separate RFP.

Key advantages of procuring CobbleStone Software through Civic Marketplace include:

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Bypasses standard bidding delays to deploy contract management tools in weeks rather than months.

Bypasses standard bidding delays to deploy contract management tools in weeks rather than months. Guaranteed Compliance: Aligns fully with state and federal purchasing regulations, including Uniform Guidance requirements.

Aligns fully with state and federal purchasing regulations, including Uniform Guidance requirements. Low-Friction Purchasing: Combines the administrative security of a premier cooperative contract with the ease of a modern digital shopping experience.

Public agencies interested in exploring CobbleStone Software offerings can visit the digital storefront on the Civic Marketplace platform or view contract details directly through the TXShare cooperative portal.

"Public sector agencies face immense administrative pressure to modernize their operations quickly and transparently," said Mark Nastasi, CEO of CobbleStone Software.

"By bringing our TXShare contract into Civic Marketplace's innovative digital storefront, we are making enterprise-grade contract management immediately accessible. Government buyers can now procure our leading CLM tools with the speed of online shopping while maintaining compliance."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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About NCTCOG/TXShare

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is a voluntary association of, by and for local governments, established to assist in regional planning. NCTCOG's purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. Local governments and non-profit entities across all 50 states are eligible to participate in the TXShare program at no cost. Simply fill out our Interlocal Agreement, and any organization may take advantage of the TXShare contracts, as well as any future contracts to come. Typical turnaround time for an Interlocal Agreement to be executed is one business day. You can begin using the TXShare awarded contracts as soon as your Interlocal Agreement is returned, and again - there is never a cost to your organization to use the contracts.

About Civic Marketplace

Civic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.

Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.

Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it. Learn more at civicmarketplace.com.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software