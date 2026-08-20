CobbleStone® Announces Webinar on Surgical Auto-Redlining and AI-Driven CLM Automation

CobbleStone Software joins the Caucus™ Vendor Vault to break down how AI is changing how contract management platforms work and – most importantly – how they think.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Caucus Vendor Vault to break down why AI changes how contract management platforms work and think – tackling automated renewal tracking, AI negotiation playbooks, surgical auto-redlining, and more. The session is titled "Surgical Auto-Redlining, Smarter Renewals, and Contract Automation That Keeps the Good Stuff," and will take place August 26th, 2026, from 1:00-2:00 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software joins the Caucus™ Vendor Vault to break down how AI is changing how contract management platforms work and – most importantly – how they think.

Letting unapproved and newly-introduced contract clauses dictate the flow of your agreement is like entering into an argument and only responding – without standing your ground and pushing your well-thought-out points. In both cases, your counterpart dictates the framing, and the historical information you have accumulated from past contracts – or arguments – goes to waste. This less than desirable position can lead to problems downstream and a lack of overall control. In contract management, this can lead to unfavorable terms, failure to meet obligations, breach of contract, and more.

Leveraging AI-powered surgical auto-redlining and AI negotiation playbooks, meanwhile, is like coming to an argument with a strategy on how to dissect your interlocutor's arguments and bringing sound data to the conversation. Surgical auto-redlining lets you edit a clause while preserving its integrity in order to gain favorable positioning while respecting your counterparty, while AI negotiation playbooks allow you to leverage historical organizational knowledge when needed for strategic purposes.

In this CobbleStone session, you can see first-hand how contract intelligence can reshape workflows, make contract negotiation more efficient, automate renewals with maximum visibility, and more in a live demo and Q&A.

Click here to register for the session.

"Negotiation and obligation management leave a lot of room for costly errors that can sink an organization's relationships and reputation," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing of CobbleStone Software.

"In this age of AI, it is imperative that organizations embrace contract lifecycle management artificial intelligence to streamline processes, position themselves for success, stay on top of renewals, and make the most of their contract repository and legal expertise."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software