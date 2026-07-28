Cobra Electronics Introduces RAD 390: Affordable Radar Detection for More Confident Everyday Driving



The latest addition to Cobra's RAD lineup helps drivers stay alert to speed monitoring and road hazards, now available nationwide at Walmart

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics has expanded its RAD Series lineup with the launch of the Cobra RAD 390. This radar detector delivers reliable performance at a competitive price; making road awareness more accessible for everyday drivers, and is now available at the most accessible retailer, Walmart.

RAD 390

As part of the RAD family, the RAD 390 continues Cobra's commitment to delivering practical, reliable technology for everyday drivers. Designed to balance performance and value, the RAD 390 alerts drivers to nearby speed monitoring signals, including police radar and laser, helping them stay informed on the road. With enhanced detection range over previous generations, it gives drivers earlier visibility into potential speed checks and more time to respond, whether they're commuting to work, heading out on a road trip, or navigating unfamiliar highways.

Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, stated, "Drivers shouldn't be forced to choose between advanced detection capabilities and user-friendly operation. The RAD 390 is engineered to prioritize the capabilities drivers look for: better detection range and reduced false alerts, resulting in quieter, more accurate performance. By presenting these features in a simple and uncomplicated package, the RAD 390 enables drivers to remain informed without unnecessary complexity, offering a practical solution that's perfect for everyday driving needs."

Accessible Protection, Built for Everyday Driving

The Cobra RAD 390 is engineered for drivers who want straightforward, effective protection without unnecessary complication, whether it's the daily commute, weekend errands, or long-distance travel.

Enhanced Detection Range: Improved sensitivity provides earlier alerts and greater awareness of speed monitoring signals compared to previous models

Next-Generation Filtering: Advanced anti-falsing technology helps reduce alerts from vehicle safety systems like collision avoidance, minimizing distractions

Seven-Segment LED Display: A clear, easy-to-read display keeps drivers informed at-a-glance while keeping focus on the road

Redesigned Adhesive Mount: A more secure, low-profile mounting system keeps the device stable and discreet on the windshield

Firmware Update Compatibility: Ongoing updates help optimize performance and keep the device current as road technologies evolve

Together, these features deliver reliable radar and laser detection that empower more informed driving, backed by Cobra's long legacy in radar detection technology.

The RAD 390 joins Cobra's expanding RAD Series lineup alongside the recently launched RAD 490i and flagship RAD 700i, offering a more accessible entry point for everyday drivers. While the RAD 490i introduces premium features like Bluetooth® connectivity, app-based alerts, and an OLED display, the RAD 390 focuses on delivering essential performance and enhanced detection range in a simplified, cost-effective package. Like all RAD Series models, it is built on Cobra's legacy of continuous improvement, with firmware updates and advanced signal processing designed to keep pace with evolving road technologies.

Priced at $119.95, the Cobra RAD 390 makes reliable radar detection more accessible than ever. The entire Cobra RAD lineup is available at both Walmart store locations and on Walmart.com, making it easy for shoppers to find them at their local store or choose convenient curbside pickup or delivery. Walmart+ members may also be able to take advantage of added convenience, including free delivery from store on eligible orders, free shipping with no order minimum on many items, and same-day delivery options in select markets.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive, and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 65-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to communicate effectively and enhance productivity. To learn more please visit cobra.com.

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Sara Osborne

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SOURCE Cobra Electronics