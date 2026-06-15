CocoGoodsCo Launches New Prebiotics Coconut Water: An Easy Upgrade To Everyday Hydration

Packed with refreshing coconut water, 6g of prebiotic fiber and no stevia or carbonation, the new beverage from CocoGoodsCo offers a fresh take on everyday hydration.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CocoGoodsCo, a premium coconut brand dedicated to sustainable and plant-based wellness, officially announces the launch of its highly anticipated Prebiotics Coconut Water. This new functional beverage delivers the refreshing coconut water taste you love, upgraded for today's active routines.

A New Take on Everyday Hydration

As consumer demand for functional, lower-sugar drinks continues to rise, CocoGoodsCo Prebiotics Coconut Water delivers a clean, "all-good" alternative to sugary sports drinks and carbonated sodas. Each 16.9 fl oz bottle keeps the tropical taste you love while offering a smart upgrade: 6g of prebiotic fiber (from a unique blend of 5 plant-based fiber types), only 2g of added sugar, no stevia, and no carbonation. Naturally rich in essential electrolytes like Potassium and Magnesium, this shelf-stable beverage provides clean hydration to support busy workdays, workouts, and daily refreshment.

"We wanted to craft a coconut product that fits effortlessly into the modern consumer's daily ritual," said the CocoGoodsCo team. "Today's consumers don't want a compromise; they demand great taste, simple ingredients, and products that align with their holistic wellness goals. With Prebiotics Coconut Water, we didn't reinvent the wheel, we simply enhanced nature. The result is a highly functional beverage that is deeply relevant to contemporary lifestyles."

CocoGoodsCo Prebiotics Coconut Water is now officially available for purchase on Amazon and via cocogoodsco.com, paving the way for a major brick-and-mortar retail expansion throughout 2026. The product will also be featured at the Summer Fancy Food Show as part of the brand's continued efforts to introduce innovative coconut-based beverages to consumers and business partners.

About CocoGoodsCo:

Driven by the core philosophy of "sharing the goodness of the coconut for the good of the world," the brand balances top-tier quality with sustainable development and eco-conscious practices, utilizing solar-powered manufacturing facilities. Making its U.S. debut with a vision to disrupt the healthy market, CocoGoodsCo delivers an "All-good" alternative to sugary sports drinks, offering a functional beverage that answers the growing consumer demand for lower-sugar, gut-friendly.

SOURCE CocoGoodsCo