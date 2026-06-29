Sustainable Coconut Innovation: CocoGoodsCo Shines at Fancy Food Show 2026

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CocoGoodsCo returned to the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026 with a strong focus on functional innovation and sustainable coconut solutions, using the industry's leading specialty food event as a platform to introduce its newly launched Prebiotics Coconut Water and showcase its vertically integrated approach to coconut production.

CocoGoodsCo showcases a new innovation at Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

Exhibiting at Booth 5915 – Level 1, CocoGoodsCo welcomed buyers, distributors, retail partners, and industry professionals seeking functional beverages and plant-based products that align with growing consumer demand for clean ingredients and transparent sourcing.

From Mekong Delta to the Global Stage: The Future of Sustainable Coconut

At this year's Summer Fancy Food Show, CocoGoodsCo - a direct manufacturer from Vietnam's Mekong Delta - demonstrated how its coconut portfolio meets modern consumer demands for wellness, sustainability, and transparency. The company showcased a comprehensive product lineup, including Organic Coconut Water, Milk, Oil, and Chips, while highlighting its private label and R&D capabilities for retail and foodservice partners.

The brand's key differentiator lies in its fully integrated supply chain. Managing over 14,500 hectares of certified organic coconut farms, CocoGoodsCo ensures strict farm-to-table traceability, consistent quality, and production transparency. This vertically integrated model is backed by top international organic and food safety certifications, including USDA, EU, JAS, BRCGS, and IFS.

"Today's consumers demand products with clear origins, functional benefits, and responsible production," stated the CocoGoodsCo team. "The Summer Fancy Food Show is the ideal platform to connect with partners who share our vision for a sustainable future."

Introducing Prebiotics Coconut Water: A Functional Upgrade to Everyday Hydration

A key highlight of CocoGoodsCo's showcase was the debut of its Prebiotics Coconut Water, a functional beverage designed for gut-friendly, lower-sugar refreshment. The new product enhances the natural hydration of coconut water by adding 6 grams of prebiotic fiber from five plant-based sources, supporting digestive wellness without compromising taste.

Positioned as a clean alternative to sugary sports drinks and sodas, this innovation reflects the modern shift toward functional hydration and ingredient simplicity, perfectly fitting into busy and active lifestyles.

About CocoGoodsCo:

Driven by the core philosophy of "sharing the goodness of the coconut for the good of the world," the brand balances top-tier quality with sustainable development and eco-conscious practices, utilizing solar-powered manufacturing facilities. Making its U.S. debut with a vision to disrupt the healthy market, CocoGoodsCo delivers an "All-good" alternative to sugary sports drinks, offering a functional beverage that answers the growing consumer demand for lower-sugar, gut-friendly.

SOURCE CocoGoodsCo