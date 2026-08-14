CodeMettle Awarded IDIQ Contract to Field Terminus as Part of the Army's Tactical Network Operations Solution

Contract follows months of operational exercise testing by Soldiers of the Army's 4th and 25th Infantry Divisions

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle today announced an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide software licenses and supporting services for Terminus, its commercial tactical battlefield operating system, as a component of the U.S. Army's Tactical Network Operations (TNO) solution. The award follows rigorous operational exercise testing by Soldiers of the 4th and 25th Infantry Divisions under the Army's ongoing TNO solution Other Transaction Authority (OTA) prototyping efforts.

The contract supports the Command and Control Network Optimized for Warfighting (C2NOW) program, an Army initiative designed to dramatically accelerate the delivery of integrated, AI-enabled tactical networks and computing hardware to Brigade Combat Teams and lower echelons. Initial fielding begins in June 2026 and continues for approximately 30 months. The contract scope encompasses software licenses, maintenance, enhancements, integration and testing, fielding, training, configuration management, and program management.

C2NOW serves as a deployment accelerator for the Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program, directly connecting commercial software capability to the Soldiers who depend on it at the tactical edge.

"Our Terminus platform roadmap is informed by Soldiers and gets shaped in the field, not in a boardroom," said Richard Graham, CEO at CodeMettle. "That means putting our team alongside the Soldiers, understanding what commanders needed most, and moving fast because getting integrated, AI-enabled capabilities to Brigade Combat Teams isn't a someday goal, it's the mission now. We understand what the mission demands at the tactical edge and built our priorities around what Brigade Combat Teams need, not what was assumed. The pace at which we absorbed the feedback and delivered against it is what earned us this contract, and it's the standard we'll hold ourselves to throughout C2NOW fielding and in support of NGC2."

About Terminus

The Terminus Stack creates a mission-integrated tactical operating environment from edge to higher headquarters, spanning deployment, planning, execution, transport, data, service management, AI-assisted operations, and audit. Terminus is already fielded as a component of the U.S. Army's Tactical Network Operations (TNO) solution as part of the C2 Network Optimized for Warfighting (C2NOW) program in support of Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2).

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle develops scalable commercial software for defense, government, and commercial organizations. Its products address complex data integration, network operations, and process-management challenges in demanding operational environments.

SOURCE CodeMettle