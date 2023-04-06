Coffee pods and capsules market size to grow by USD 9,460.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods and capsules market size is set to grow by USD 9,460.13 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

The report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. The market includes companies of varying sizes, with some being more specialized than others in terms of product portfolio. These vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. In addition, technological advances by one player can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. Thus, the market is expected to witness high competition among vendors during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

The J.M Smucker Co. - The company offers coffee pods and capsules under its brands Gourmesso and Artuzzi.

- The company offers coffee pods and capsules under its brands Gourmesso and Artuzzi. Nestle SA - The company offers coffee pods and capsules such as Coffee Capsule Estate Blend and Coffee Capsule Pure Arabicah.

- The company offers coffee pods and capsules such as Coffee Capsule Estate Blend and Coffee Capsule Pure Arabicah. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - The company offers coffee pods and capsules such as Emeril Big Easy Bold pods.

- The company offers coffee pods and capsules such as Emeril Big Easy Bold pods. JDE PEETs NV - The company offers coffee pods and capsules under its brand Dunkin.

- The company offers coffee pods and capsules under its brand Dunkin. Starbucks Corp.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Bestpresso Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Coffee Capsules Inc.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Capsule and Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods



Foil



Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods

Type

Coffee Capsules



Coffee Pods

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market growth in the capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods segment will be significant during the forecast period. Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods are increasingly gaining popularity among consumers, with the growing demand for instant non-alcoholic drinks. In addition, vendors operating in the segment are adopting innovative packaging technologies to compete with high-end and exotic brands. The segment is also witnessing product innovation and an increase in the number of vendors that offer capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Europe will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising household expenditure on food and beverages and new product launches are driving the growth of the regional market. The increase in the disposable incomes of consumers is another major factor driving the growth of the coffee pods and capsules market in Europe.

Gain access to a detailed analysis of the coffee pods and capsules market. Download a

Sample Report

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the convenience offered by coffee capsules. Rapid urbanization and expanding working population have increased the demand for products that provide convenience. Urban consumers are inculcating new eating habits, especially influenced by international trends. This is increasing the demand for ready-packaged food and beverage products, such as coffee capsules. Coffee pods and capsules are increasingly being used in cafes and restaurants to make the process of coffee-making simpler. It is also convenient and time-efficient, as it eliminates the need for grinding coffee beans manually. Such factors are increasing the growth of the global coffee pods and capsules market.

– The market is driven by the convenience offered by coffee capsules. Rapid urbanization and expanding working population have increased the demand for products that provide convenience. Urban consumers are inculcating new eating habits, especially influenced by international trends. This is increasing the demand for ready-packaged food and beverage products, such as coffee capsules. Coffee pods and capsules are increasingly being used in cafes and restaurants to make the process of coffee-making simpler. It is also convenient and time-efficient, as it eliminates the need for grinding coffee beans manually. Such factors are increasing the growth of the global coffee pods and capsules market. Trends - The use of technology and packaging innovations are identified as the major trends influencing market growth. Vendors in the market face stiff competition from other coffee variants such as RTD coffee. This has compelled them to launch innovative products. For instance, in August 2022 , Tim Hortons introduced four new Nespresso-compatible espresso capsule variations. Similarly, Nespresso Vertuo, a new line of coffee capsules from Starbucks by Nespresso, was introduced in October 2021 , providing Canadian coffee drinkers more possibilities to experience the distinctive cafe flavor. Many such product launches by vendors are driving the growth of the market.

- The use of technology and packaging innovations are identified as the major trends influencing market growth. Vendors in the market face stiff competition from other coffee variants such as RTD coffee. This has compelled them to launch innovative products. For instance, in , introduced four new Nespresso-compatible espresso capsule variations. Similarly, Nespresso Vertuo, a new line of coffee capsules from Starbucks by Nespresso, was introduced in , providing Canadian coffee drinkers more possibilities to experience the distinctive cafe flavor. Many such product launches by vendors are driving the growth of the market. Challenge - The high cost of coffee pods and capsules compared to traditional coffee products will challenge the growth of the market. Coffee pods and capsules are priced higher than regular coffee products. This makes consumers, especially in developing regions reluctant to invest in such products. Moreover, consumers in countries such as India , China , Indonesia , the Philippines , Japan , and Nigeria still prefer conventional coffee products. This is because traditional coffee products are more efficient and produce more coffee than a package of coffee pods. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods and capsules market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pods and capsules market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pods and capsules market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods and capsules market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION

platform

Related Reports:

The coffee pods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,996.33 million . The market is segmented by product type (soft pods and hard pods), type (regular and decaffeinated), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by product type (soft pods and hard pods), type (regular and decaffeinated), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The espresso coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,559.96 million . The market is segmented by end-user (home and offices, coffee shops, and others), type (latte, mocha, double espresso, pure espresso, and others), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Coffee Pods And Capsules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,460.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coffee pods and capsules market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global coffee pods and capsules market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Coffee capsules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Coffee capsules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bestpresso Inc.

Exhibit 108: Bestpresso Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bestpresso Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Bestpresso Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Coffee Capsules Inc.

Exhibit 111: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Exhibit 118: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 119: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Key offerings

12.7 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 121: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 JDE PEETs NV

Exhibit 124: JDE PEETs NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: JDE PEETs NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: JDE PEETs NV - Key offerings

12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 127: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Luigi Lavazza SpA

Exhibit 132: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Key offerings

12.11 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 135: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 140: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 145: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 The J.M Smucker Co.

Exhibit 150: The J.M Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The J.M Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: The J.M Smucker Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio