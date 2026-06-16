Cognex CEO to Join AI and Robotics Leaders at Automate 2026 Opening Keynote on the Future of Automation

NATICK, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, announced that CEO Matt Moschner will participate in the opening keynote, "The State of the Automation Industry: Leadership Roundtable," at Automate 2026, North America's largest robotics and automation event.

Matt Moschner, President and CEO, Cognex

The session will be held on Monday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m. CT in the Grand Ballroom at McCormick Place. Joined by leaders from FANUC America, Schneider Electric, and Intrinsic, Moschner will discuss the forces reshaping the industry, including advances in AI, robotics, and industrial connectivity, as well as the implications for workforce, supply chains, and global competitiveness.

"The industry is moving from automation that follows rules to systems that can adapt, learn, and make decisions," said Moschner. "AI is fundamentally changing what's possible—not just in how machines see, but in how they understand and act. The companies that succeed will be those that scale those capabilities across their operations. I'm looking forward to sharing perspectives with industry peers on where this transformation goes next."

Cognex at Automate 2026

At Automate 2026, Cognex will also showcase its latest innovations—including the In-Sight® 3900, In-Sight® 6900, and OneVision™— which combine edge AI and centralized development to help manufacturers move from isolated vision systems to enterprise-wide inspection and decision-making. Visit Cognex at Booth 3101.

About Cognex Corporation

For more than 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, helping manufacturing and distribution companies become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Its vision sensors and systems solve critical manufacturing and distribution challenges across industries ranging from automotive and consumer electronics to packaged goods. With a longstanding focus on artificial intelligence, Cognex makes machine vision more capable and easier to deploy — helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without requiring highly specialized expertise. Cognex is headquartered near Boston, USA, has locations in more than 30 countries, and serves more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.cognex.com/.

Media Contact:

Liz Bradley – Head of Communications

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Greer Aviv – Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation