Cognizant and Anthropic expand partnership to embed Claude in Cognizant's industry platforms, helping clients close the gap between AI promise and business outcomes

As a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network, Cognizant brings the industry depth and delivery scale to take Claude from enterprise AI pilots to results in production

Cognizant is embedding Claude across its own business and engineering platforms, while scaling a Claude-certified workforce as part of its new Frontier Certified workforce model

Cognizant is already applying Claude in client work spanning manufacturing, life sciences and insurance, delivering measurable results in production

TEANECK, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Anthropic, becoming one of a small number of Global Premier Partners in the Claude Partner Network. The expanded relationship builds on the partnership announced in late 2025.

The expanded partnership addresses the gap between model capability and companies' ability to drive business results. Closing that gap extends beyond model capability. It takes the domain context, engineering depth and delivery scale to embed AI into the systems enterprises already run on. That is the mandate Cognizant executes as an AI Builder.

"AI capability is rising faster than enterprises can absorb it, and that gap is the defining problem of this moment," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Our role is to be the bridge. We bring the industry context, the engineering scale and the trust frameworks that use Claude to deliver production outcomes inside the most demanding enterprise environments. This partnership with Anthropic is about doing that for clients who need AI they can rely on, not just experiment with."

"Deepening our partnership with Cognizant will help more companies harness AI's growing capability and deploy it in real, practical ways for their businesses. From manufacturing to the life sciences, Cognizant is bringing Claude into the everyday work of some of the world's most demanding industries — the kinds of contexts where AI can demonstrate its greatest value for humanity," said Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and President of Anthropic.

Cognizant is already applying Claude in client work spanning multiple regulated industries, with measurable results. In manufacturing, Cognizant delivered a working AI-led customer experience portal for a global manufacturer within six months of kickoff. In life sciences, Cognizant built an agentic contract-intelligence system for a biopharmaceutical company that has helped cut contract review time by up to 40 percent while lifting extraction accuracy above 88 percent in that deployment. In insurance, Cognizant developed a risk-navigation tool that helped turn hours of manual research into about a minute for underwriters evaluating similar accounts, saving each underwriter roughly eight hours a week in that deployment. Additional work is underway across financial services, telecommunications and other industries.

Cognizant currently holds the most certifications on Claude globally - a reflection of the scale of investment enterprises are making as AI services spend expands well beyond traditional technology budgets. Cognizant's work with Travelport is one proof point of that shift: Claude is expected to be deployed across Travelport's software delivery lifecycle, with its large context window analyzing Travelport's codebases to surface embedded business logic at scale — one of the most technically demanding elements of enterprise modernization — to modernize how its travel retailing and distribution platforms are built, tested and maintained.

Cognizant is also embedding Claude across platforms including Flowsource™, Neuro® AI Engineering and Neuro® IT Ops, as part of an open, model-agnostic strategy. Flowsource™, an established full-stack engineering platform, has evolved to introduce an agentic workforce alongside human engineers, integrating Claude Code directly into its Spec-Driven Development module. Flowsource directs these agents using specifications, coding standards and architectural blueprints, then automatically checks the output against those same standards to help support reliable, production-grade software.

With Cognizant's recently announced Frontier workforce model, the company has committed to readying 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators credentialed directly by frontier-model companies, as part of a certification pipeline reaching 40,000 professionals. Claude certification and training already make up a meaningful and growing share of it.

To date, more than 30,000 Cognizant associates have completed Claude training, with both certification and training figures expected to grow towards the full complement of 350,000+ Cognizant associates as Cognizant expands platform fluency across the company. That depth runs through Cognizant's software engineering practice in particular, where teams use Claude as part of how they build for clients every day, the same capability the company applies internally that it now brings to market.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

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SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation