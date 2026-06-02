Cognizant and CrowdStrike Expand Strategic Alliance to Secure the Agentic Enterprise

Cognizant deepens its partnership with CrowdStrike, bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to its AI Factory and Managed Cybersecurity Services to help enterprises secure AI across every layer.

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced an expanded strategic alliance with CrowdStrike to help enterprises secure artificial intelligence across its lifecycle, from the AI agents and models to the foundational infrastructure that supports the entire AI ecosystem. Building on a partnership established in 2025, Cognizant is bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to its AI Factory and its Managed Cybersecurity Services, powered by the Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity platform.

The expansion arrives at an inflection point for enterprise AI. Organizations are no longer deciding whether to deploy autonomous AI agents; they are deploying them at scale, across operations, IT and core business processes, and across every environment they run in, from public and private cloud to the edge. That shift widens the enterprise attack surface in ways traditional tooling was not built to address. Adversaries are accelerating attacks with AI, exploiting unsanctioned "shadow AI", manipulating models through prompt injection and probing the new entry points that agentic architectures create. Security has become the decisive factor in whether enterprise AI scales with confidence or stalls.

"AI Builder is about putting AI to work inside the workflows that run a business, and that only scales if the AI is secure from the start. An unsecured AI agent isn't a productivity gain, it's an open door," said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas, Cognizant. "By bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon platform together with our AI Factory and Neuro Cybersecurity platform, we're giving clients a way to build, run and secure autonomous AI across the agent, the model and the infrastructure beneath it. That's what it takes to move AI into real enterprise operations with an approach aligned to the assurance expectations of boards, regulators and customers."

Cognizant's AI Builder approach is about putting AI to work where it matters, embedding intelligent agents into the workflows that run the enterprise. For that to scale, the AI has to be secure, governed and trustworthy. This alliance aims to deliver on both, across three capabilities:

AI-native managed security operations: Cognizant is bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon ® platform, including Charlotte AI™ and CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Workforce, and Falcon ® Next-Gen SIEM, to its managed cybersecurity services, orchestrated through the Cognizant Neuro ® Cybersecurity platform. The result brings always-on AI agents supporting functions such as alert triage, threat intelligence, vulnerability prioritization and data onboarding into Cognizant's delivery operations, within guardrails set by Cognizant's security architects.

Cognizant is bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, including Charlotte AI™ and CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Workforce, and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, to its managed cybersecurity services, orchestrated through the Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity platform. The result brings always-on AI agents supporting functions such as alert triage, threat intelligence, vulnerability prioritization and data onboarding into Cognizant's delivery operations, within guardrails set by Cognizant's security architects. Security and governance across AI Factory: Within Cognizant's AI Factory, CrowdStrike Falcon ® capabilities support the governance layer that is designed to keep AI agents and applications operating inside defined security and compliance boundaries. Falcon ® AI Detection and Response (AIDR) helps protect the prompt and agent interaction layer, while AI model scanning and shadow AI detection give clients visibility into every model, tool and agent in their environment. These capabilities are delivered in collaboration with clients and operate within client-defined governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

Within Cognizant's AI Factory, CrowdStrike Falcon capabilities support the governance layer that is designed to keep AI agents and applications operating inside defined security and compliance boundaries. Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) helps protect the prompt and agent interaction layer, while AI model scanning and shadow AI detection give clients visibility into every model, tool and agent in their environment. These capabilities are delivered in collaboration with clients and operate within client-defined governance, risk and compliance frameworks. A security layer for private, sovereign AI: For regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and government, Cognizant's private AI Factory deployments aim to deliver sovereign, on-premises AI infrastructure hosted within a client's own data center. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform serves as a security layer across these deployments, extending unified protection to the compute, containers and data pipelines that power private models.

These capabilities build on Cognizant being named CrowdStrike's 2026 Americas Velocity Partner of the Year, recognizing Cognizant's measurable pipeline and delivery success and the speed at which it has brought joint capabilities to market with CrowdStrike.

"The future enterprise will be powered by AI agents. The challenge isn't building them, it's securing them," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together, CrowdStrike and Cognizant are helping organizations move AI from experimentation to enterprise adoption with the confidence that every agent, model and workload is protected by the Falcon platform. That's how businesses innovate faster, deploy AI securely and stop breaches in the AI era."

Together, Cognizant and CrowdStrike are aiming to give enterprises a path to deploy autonomous AI with confidence that every agent, model and interaction is protected, governed and resilient by design.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions