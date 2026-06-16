Cognizant and Rubrik expand alliance to give enterprises control over autonomous AI in production

As a launch partner for Rubrik Agent Cloud, Cognizant intends to be one of the first global systems integrators to operationalize the offering, embedding it as a governance layer within Cognizant Neuro ® AI and AI Factory

The aim is to give enterprises visibility into agent actions, real-time policy enforcement, and the ability to reverse unintended agent activity in defined scenarios

TEANECK, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced an expanded strategic alliance with Rubrik to help enterprises run autonomous AI safely at scale. As a launch partner for Rubrik's Project Hourglass, an alliance with leading Global Systems Integrators (GSIs) to deliver agentic resilience for enterprise AI coding agents, Cognizant intends to be one of the first global systems integrators to operationalize the offering as a governance layer within its delivery platforms.

Enterprises are moving agentic AI from pilots into production, where AI agents increasingly write code, move data and act on systems with varying degrees of human oversight. In tandem, the challenge enterprises face is shifting away from building agents and towards governing them. The expanded alliance positions Cognizant's industrialized delivery platforms with Rubrik's ability to monitor agent actions, enforce policy and support reversal of an agent's actions when something goes wrong.

"Enterprises everywhere are working to operationalize AI, and many reach the same point of friction: they need greater visibility into what their agents are doing, and they need the ability to reverse course when an agent acts in error," said Sriram Kumaresan, Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Cognizant. "By embedding Rubrik Agent Cloud into our Neuro® AI platform and AI Factory, we intend to give clients the confidence to let agents act, because agent actions can be seen, governed and, if necessary, reversed."

Cognizant and Rubrik collaborated on developing the implementation approach for Rubrik Agent Cloud within Cognizant's delivery ecosystem. Initial joint work focuses on regulated sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services and insurance, where auditability and operational control are central requirements.

"With the increase in agents in the workforce, the biggest question enterprise leaders are asking is, 'how do we let AI agents write and deploy code without introducing significant new risk?'" said Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik. "We built Rubrik Agent Cloud to give organizations visibility into what their agents do, control over what they are allowed to do and undo what may have been done in error. Cognizant is among the first to put that control layer to work at enterprise scale."

The integration spans two layers of how Cognizant delivers AI. Within Cognizant Neuro® AI, Rubrik Agent Cloud is intended to govern the AI agents Cognizant manages on behalf of clients, tracking each action, scoping the potential impact of an agent-initiated change and designed to enable rollback when an agent executes an unintended action, aiming to support more resilient AI-driven IT operations.

Within Cognizant's AI Factory, the same control layer is designed to keep client AI agents inside defined guardrails by enforcing access and action policies, identifying when an agent operates outside approved boundaries and maintaining an auditable record of what each agent did and why, with controls aligned to recognized AI governance standards such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and ISO/IEC 42001.

Together, the two layers are intended to let enterprises move agents into production without giving up oversight. Agents act, every action is recorded and governed, and unintended actions can be reversed in defined scenarios.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions