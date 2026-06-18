Cognizant expands cross-platform agentic AI with new ServiceNow AI Agent interoperability

ServiceNow AI Agents now work with the Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, giving enterprises one place to orchestrate AI agents across the systems they run

TEANECK, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that ServiceNow AI Agents now work with the Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, giving enterprises a unified environment to orchestrate AI agents across the platforms they already run. Enterprises can coordinate ServiceNow agents alongside custom-built systems and other third-party agent platforms.

AI agents from different vendors have largely operated in isolation, each requiring its own connectors and manual coordination. The Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator brings them together. ServiceNow AI Agents can now take part in broader, cross-platform workflows that Neuro AI helps coordinates automatically.

"Multi-agent systems are the future of enterprise AI," said Babak Hodjat, Chief AI Officer, Cognizant. "The value is in networks of agents working together rather than any single agent, platform or vendor. By bringing ServiceNow's AI agents into the Neuro AI ecosystem, our joint customers can build end-to-end, cross-platform AI workflows that drive real business outcomes at enterprise scale."

The combination pairs the reach of ServiceNow's AI agent portfolio with the orchestration capability of Neuro AI, so agents that automate work inside ServiceNow can operate as part of a larger, coordinated system.

"The future of agentic AI is orchestrated, governed networks of agents working securely across the enterprise to coordinate work that once took complicated systems and manual overrides to achieve," said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow. "By combining ServiceNow's AI agents and orchestration capabilities with Cognizant's Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, customers can connect data, AI and workflows across their business with context and control. Together, we're helping organizations simplify complexity and realize the full value of agentic AI."

Industry analysts see cross-platform orchestration as a practical requirement for enterprises scaling agentic AI:

"Most enterprises pursue a multi-agent AI strategy, with more than 70 percent of enterprises expecting to invest in prebuilt standalone AI agents, building custom agents and agents embedded in their existing software applications, according to IDC research," says Jason Bremner, Research Vice President, IDC.1 "As a result, enterprises are best supported by an agent orchestration framework like Cognizant's Neuro SAN AI that enables organizations to manage and orchestrate agents in one place. Cognizant's Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator now allows customers to orchestrate ServiceNow agents, a big benefit given ServiceNow's popularity for managing IT and business process workflows. Customers can orchestrate ServiceNow agents through Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator without costly integrations or custom connectors."

For joint customers, the integration means a single orchestration layer that spans their AI agents, whether those agents live in ServiceNow, in third-party platforms or in homegrown systems. End-to-end workflows that once required significant engineering effort can be configured to run across platforms with reduced manual intervention. New ServiceNow agents can be registered in the Neuro AI ecosystem as they come online, and all agent activity continues to respect ServiceNow's existing access controls and audit logging, supporting clients' security and compliance objectives.

Teams can stand up working multi-agent pipelines quickly, either by generating an agent network from a prompt for a specific use case or by drawing on Neuro AI's library of prebuilt agent networks spanning sales, finance, supply chain, customer service and more.2

The Cognizant Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is open source, designed to work with a broad range of models and hyperscalers, and is available at github.com/cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san-studio.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, bridging the gap between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, drive tangible outcomes and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

1 Source: IDC, Global AI Tech Buyer Sentiment Survey, June 2025: Agentic AI Trends, IDC #US53771025, September 2025. The 70 percent figure represents an amalgamation of three survey data points on enterprise agent adoption over the next 18 months: 77 percent plan to buy prebuilt standalone agents, 73 percent plan to build custom agents and 72 percent plan to use agent capabilities embedded in existing software. The survey allowed multiple selections.

2 The integration works through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard ServiceNow supports, so Neuro® AI can discover and invoke ServiceNow AI Agents without custom connectors. New agents are picked up automatically, and Neuro AI maps each request to the right agent in real time. The same approach extends to other third-party agent systems, with all activity operating within ServiceNow's existing access controls and audit logging.

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions