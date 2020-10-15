Cognizant Ranks #19 on Forbes' "World's Best Employers" List

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been ranked #19 on Forbes' 2020 list of "World's Best Employers." This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 15, 2020, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

"We recently launched our 'Cognizant Agenda,' a cultural blueprint that points the way forward for our company," said Becky Schmitt, Chief People Officer at Cognizant. "It opens the door to new opportunities for our associates to learn and grow, to think differently, to exercise our problem-solving skills and creativity, to create rewarding careers, and to be part of an agile, innovative, diverse, and inclusive global community. Being named one of Forbes' 'World's Best Employers' is an exciting validation of our Cognizant Agenda."

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2020 based on independent surveys of more than 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, benefits, economic footprint, and talent development. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' Covid-19 responses.

More than 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

