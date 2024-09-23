Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team celebrate partnership with a visit to Chennai by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso

Since the partnership began in 2021, Cognizant, a global leader in technology and professional services, has revolutionized the use of technology within Aston Martin F1® Team. Through its expertise in data, analytics, and machine learning, Cognizant has enhanced the team's daily operations, strengthened its IT infrastructure, and driven innovation and performance both on and off the track. Beyond the race circuit, Cognizant has also crafted immersive and interactive experiences that brings millions of fans closer to the high-octane world of Formula One.

The visit was part of 'Celebrating Cognizant', a four-month series of sporting and cultural activities designed to bring together Cognizant associates in a celebration of shared values and achievements. Fernando joined associates to provide insight into the intersection of technology and racing, and the mindset required to compete at the highest levels in Formula One. The event also offered an opportunity for fans to engage directly with the Spanish driver, deepening their understanding of the sport's technological advancements and Cognizant's positive impact on racing performance.

"It was great to return to India and visit the Cognizant family in Chennai, I have cherished memories of a few podiums finishes. It's been extremely valuable to hear firsthand about the work they are doing all around the world and of course with us at the race-track," said Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team driver. "Over the three years in partnership with Cognizant, its advances in technology and support for the team have been pivotal in helping us improve and achieve results on and off the track."

"Our partnership with Cognizant exemplifies the extraordinary outcomes that can be achieved through innovation, technology, and teamwork," said Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. "Today's celebration and Fernando's visit reaffirms our shared values and the significant progress we have made together in shaping the future of Aston Martin in F1."

"Our collaboration with the Aston Martin F1® Team underscores the transformative power of technology and the importance of working together as one team to raise the bar," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Today's celebration with Fernando reinforces our shared values and pride in the distance we have traveled together to shape the future of the team through innovation. We are thrilled to continue this tradition and eagerly anticipate future successes."

