Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for July 2026
News provided byCohen & Steers, Inc.
Aug 10, 2026, 16:18 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.5 billion at July 31, 2026, an increase of $2.4 billion from assets under management of $100.1 billion at June 30, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion and net inflows of $688 million, partially offset by distributions of $155 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2026
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2026
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,905
|
$190
|
$476
|
-
|
$23,571
|
Subadvisory
|
15,618
|
75
|
385
|
(49)
|
16,029
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
38,523
|
265
|
861
|
(49)
|
39,600
|
Open-end Funds
|
48,993
|
269
|
933
|
(50)
|
50,145
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,583
|
154
|
97
|
(56)
|
12,778
|
Total AUM
|
$100,099
|
$688
|
$1,891
|
($155)
|
$102,523
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
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