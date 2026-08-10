Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for July 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.5 billion at July 31, 2026, an increase of $2.4 billion from assets under management of $100.1 billion at June 30, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion and net inflows of $688 million, partially offset by distributions of $155 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2026 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 7/31/2026 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,905 $190 $476 - $23,571 Subadvisory 15,618 75 385 (49) 16,029 Total Institutional Accounts 38,523 265 861 (49) 39,600 Open-end Funds 48,993 269 933 (50) 50,145 Closed-end Funds 12,583 154 97 (56) 12,778 Total AUM $100,099 $688 $1,891 ($155) $102,523













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.