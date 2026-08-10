Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows for July 2026

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Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 10, 2026, 16:18 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.5 billion at July 31, 2026, an increase of $2.4 billion from assets under management of $100.1 billion at June 30, 2026. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.9 billion and net inflows of $688 million, partially offset by distributions of $155 million. 

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)






($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

 AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2026

 Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

 7/31/2026

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$22,905

$190

$476

-

$23,571

  Subadvisory

15,618

75

385

(49)

16,029

Total Institutional Accounts

38,523

265

861

(49)

39,600

Open-end Funds

48,993

269

933

(50)

50,145

Closed-end Funds

12,583

154

97

(56)

12,778

Total AUM

$100,099

$688

$1,891

($155)

$102,523






About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore. 

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

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