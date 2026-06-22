Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for July, August and September 2026

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds announced today the monthly distributions for July, August and September 2026, as summarized in the charts below:

Ticker Fund Name Monthly

Dividend FOF Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. $0.087 LDP Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.131 PSF Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.126 PTA Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund $0.134 RFI Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $0.080 RLTY Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund $0.110 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.136 UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $0.165

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Dividend/

Record Date Payable Date July Jul. 14, 2026 Jul. 31, 2026 August Aug. 11, 2026 Aug. 31, 2026 September Sept. 8, 2026 Sept. 30, 2026









Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund, Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (each, a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") pay regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Each of these Funds' distributions reflect net investment income and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund's assets. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of the return of capital distributed by a fund may be taxed as ordinary income. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. only:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. declared their monthly distributions pursuant to such Funds' managed distribution plans. Each Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives each Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of each Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of each Fund's shares.

Distributions of a Fund's investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and/or closed-end funds (CEFs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported to each Fund after year-end by the REITs, MLPs and CEFs held by a Fund.

Each Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of the distribution every month, each Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of a fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Funds' most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.